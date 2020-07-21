Octane reveals pro M4A1 Modern Warfare class used in Call of Duty League

Competitive veteran Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has showcased his all-new M4A1 setup in Modern Warfare, letting you run with the same class as pro players in the Call of Duty League.

Since the major Grau and MP5 nerfs in Modern Warfare, players have been experimenting nonstop to find the next best thing. While many still opt to run the Grau in Warzone, the M4A1 has stood out among pro players as the best Assault Rifle for competitive matches.

It boasts a great balance of fire rate, accuracy, and damage from afar. Making it ideal for a more tactical playstyle compared to the faster pace of an SMG class.

If you’re looking to get the most out of your AR class, there’s no better tool for the job than the M4. But if you want to take things a step further, Octane has given the rundown on a new pro setup; one that the world’s best players have been using.

Octane’s M4A1 Modern Warfare loadout

This custom M4 setup is all about trying to minimize recoil from a distance. When running an AR, you want to be competitive in close range engagements. However, the main priority should be taking fights from a longer range than SMGs. This gives you the upper hand if both players start firing at the same time.

Octane’s first recommendation is to apply the Forge Tac CQS stock. Recoil will drop significantly and you should instantly feel “how much better it is,” he said. “The majority of AR players have already swapped to this in the CDL.”

Most other attachments aim to improve your accuracy and range. While minimal recoil is great, connecting a high amount of damage from afar is still essential. Obviously, this comes with a tradeoff as most attachments do in Modern Warfare.

Your movement speed will be reduced slightly with this setup. But if you’re sticking to AR tendencies and working with your team, this shouldn’t be an issue. Below is Octane’s full M4A1 loadout that he uses in the CDL.

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Stock: Forge Tac CQS

Forge Tac CQS Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Muzzle: Compensator

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6PYTcRZ5sc

Not only can this class help dominate in competitive Modern Warfare, but it can also destroy opposing squads in Warzone. It can go toe to toe with the Grau and ultimately just comes down to your personal preference.

With a few games of practice using this loadout, you can be frying just like the world’s best players in the CDL.