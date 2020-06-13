Octane angry over "nonexistent" competitive integrity after FaZe loss

Seattle Surge’s Main AR, Sam ‘Octane’ Larew, has hit out at Activision’s Call of Duty League after being reverse swept by Atlanta FaZe following an extensive break due to a technical error.

Coming into the match against Atlanta FaZe, plenty had chalked Octane and co. to roll over to the might of the Tiny Terrors. Although straight from the get-go, it was clear that the Seattle squad had other ideas.

With former substitute Nicholas ‘Proto’ Maldonado starting in place of the now-retired Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow, Surge seemed to have the wind in their sails — taking an assertive 2-0 lead over FaZe in the series.

But after edging out Atlanta FaZe 6-5 in the Search & Destroy, the CDL had to take an extensive break to look into – what was described as – a technical error with the broadcast.

Following the technical reset, Atlanta FaZe mounted the series comeback and reverse swept the Seattle squad to take the series 3-2, after a nail-biting round 11 last map.

Given that all momentum would have been taken from the Surge during the break, Octane vented his frustrations on Twitter — calling out the league’s alleged lack of competitive integrity during his rant.

“Of f**king course, bro. Literally laughable at the CDL’s standard this year, Larew started. “Legitimately laughable at the level of professionalism event after event.”

While Surge’s substitute Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt pitched in to praise Octane’s outstanding performance against FaZe, the 22-year-old simply responded: “Onto the next, gotta love this garbage a** league.”

Given that each player is representing a team that is franchised to the Call of Duty League, some were calling for Larew to remove his Tweets. But the Main AR simply responded: “Fine me, I don’t give a f**k. Competitive integrity is nonexistent.”

Former Chicago Huntsmen player, Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman, replied stating that Call of Duty esports has “never had competitive integrity.”

While having to pause for a technical reset is beyond the control of the league, it’s clear to see how a lengthy break in an esport where momentum plays a big impact, can swing the tide in the opposition’s favor.