Nobody is using Black Ops 6’s fastest-killing gun but they should be

Time to kill is almost always the deciding factor of what’s meta in Black Ops 6, yet the fastest-killing gun in multiplayer hardly sees any use outside of camo grinding.

With a TTK of 200 ms, the DM-10 kills faster than every other non-one-shot weapon in this year’s Call of Duty. Despite this, only 0.16% of players use the marksman rifle, making it the third least-used gun overall, as tracked by WZRanked.

This is in large part because it is deeply misunderstood. Since it is a marksman rifle with a scope, players immediately assume the DM-10 is a classic DMR, best suited to long-range engagements. However, it actually performs best when built for close to medium-range duels, with this loadout turning it into the best semi-auto weapon in the game.

Best DM-10 loadout in BO6

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Combat Stock

There are a few attachments needed to make the DM-10 effective up close. Most notably, the Ported Compensator changes its recoil so that the first two shots fired have perfect accuracy. This is incredible, as the DM-10 is a two-shot kill within its maximum damage range, so you can quickly gun down enemies without having to manage recoil at all.

Using both the Kepler Microflex and Quickdraw Grip is also highly recommended. The default scope on this gun is not suited to 6v6 multiplayer, and its ADS speed is rather slow if you don’t use this rear grip attachment.

The rest of the build isn’t as vital, but the Long Barrel is still useful, boosting the DM-10’s maximum damage range from 25 meters to 33 meters. Likewise, the Combat Stock reduces the marksman rifle’s flinch considerably, which is nice given that you can’t afford to miss shots with a gun like this.

Obviously, this build won’t be for everyone. At the end of the day, it’s a precision weapon that requires good aim to use effectively. Even so, the DM-10 is a far better option than most players give it credit for – it’s just used incorrectly most of the time and not given a fair chance.

If you want to use a proper marksman rifle that dominates at long range, check out our Tsarkov 7.62 loadout. We’ve also created builds for the AEK-973 and SWAT 5.56, just in case you fancy using a burst weapon instead.