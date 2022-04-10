No-recoil XM4 Warzone loadout is perfect to dominate Caldera

A no-recoil XM4 Warzone loadout could be the perfect Caldera setup for Season 2 Reloaded, with the Black Ops Cold War assault rifle quickly becoming one of the most popular weapons in the game.

Warzone’s conflation of three game’s worth of content in one place has been an innovative first for the series, in spite of the issues Raven say it has caused in terms of causing issues and isolating fixes.

It also means players are confronted with an unprecedented amount of choice when it comes to weapons, with Modern Warfare’s, Black Ops Cold War’s and Vanguard’s all available for use.

One Cold War AR that has seen its use skyrocket once again in Season 2 Reloaded is the XM4 which, while perpetually popular in multiplayer, has been in and out of the battle royale’s most used weapons.

As such, players want to know their best options in terms of loadouts and one “no-recoil” setup might just be the way to go in order to master Caldera’s more open POIs and longer line-of-sights.

Coming by way of Warzone content creator Marathon, the setup maximizes accuracy and range at the expense of speed and mobility.

As a result, it’s not the best weapon for close-quarters, although the XM4 will give you a fighting chance thanks to its fast fire-rate. If you’re still struggling to control the recoil and are happy with iron sights, swap out the optic for a foregrip of your choosing.

We’d still recommend running an SMG as your secondary but, if you’re confident of landing shots and reacting quickly, a sniper could be a viable secondary too. The full class is detailed below:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Magazine: 45 Rnd

45 Rnd Stock: Raider Pad

The XM4 looks set to be one of the meta weapons of Season 2 Reloaded, and this class is a sure-fire way to get ahead of the curve.

If it’s not to your taste, you can check out our other recommended AR class loadouts here.