No recoil STG loadout might be Warzone’s best overall weapon

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been using a somewhat unique loadout for the STG-44, and it may well be the best build in the battle royale.

The long-awaited integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone has meant that the battle royale’s meta has, pretty much, been taken over by weapons from the new game.

Neither the Swiss K31 nor the Kar98 sit atop the top 10 most popular weapon charts anymore. They’ve been replaced by the likes of the MP-40, Bren, and Cooper Carbine.

With the introduction of Caldera, the STG-44 had been up there as well, but the assault rifle has slipped down a bit – currently sitting slap bang in the middle of the pack at 5th, according to WZRanked. However, it could be set for a bit of a leap upwards.

The meta build for the STG has been pretty settled for a while, with the likes of the MX Silencer, VDD 760mm barrel, Hand Stop underbarrel, and Polymer Grip all featuring as attachments.

However, Warzone players like YouTuber TheKoreanSavage have been tweaking things ever so slightly – and it seems to be paying off in a pretty big way.

Instead of the MX Silencer muzzle and G16 optic, the content creator opts for the Recoil Booster and SVT-40 PU Scope 3x-6x. With the recent changes to the STG’s recoil, it practically doesn’t move with the different set-up, which is always a bonus.

Fastest STG Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 760mm

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3x-6x

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Stock: VDD Weighted

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 round mag

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

As the YouTuber shows, the STG still absolutely mows down opponents, especially in mid-range fights.

Paired with an SMG like the MP-40, it is incredibly dangerous duo that isn’t to be messed with on Caldera.