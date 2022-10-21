Ninja explains why he quit “sweaty” Warzone after Caldera launch

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Streaming giant Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed why he quit Warzone shortly after battle royale map Caldera launched, claiming it is “old news” and became very “sweaty.”

Almost all members of the video game community will be familiar with Ninja, the former Halo pro who became a streaming behemoth with the explosion of Fortnite.

Since then he has become more of a variety streamer but still tops Twitch’s most-followed creator list by a huge margin.

However, one title fans no longer see Belvins playing is Warzone, despite the considerable time he used to spend dropping into Verdansk alongside TimTheTatman, CouRage, and others.

Ninja explains why he stopped streaming “sweaty” Warzone

In an October 19 podcast with former NFL star Pat McAfee, Ninja delved into his move away from Warzone and why he has not stuck with it as he has Fortnite.

He explained that his love for the game diminished after the “phenomenal” Verdansk was swapped out and the game grew sweatier.

“I love both [Warzone and Fortnite],” he said. “For me, Warzone right now is just not piquing my interest. It’s very sweaty and it’s old. It’s old news. It’s the one thing that’s an issue with CoD is that they keep switching out games every year.”

Timestamp: 15:30

He went on to suggest that he wishes CoD had stuck with the original Warzone and Verdansk for longer: “Even when they have an absolute banger like the last Warzone. Come on man just update the game, continue to push out updates. The game was absolutely phenomenal, the map that was out recently was great but now is it Caldera?”

When the conversation turned to Warzone 2.0, Ninja explained that he thinks it’s “decent” and has “potential” but there are issues that devs need to iron out ahead of its November 16 launch.

Here’s hoping we see him dropping back into Call of Duty battle royale in the coming weeks.