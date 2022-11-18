Ninja and TimTheTatman bribe Warzone 2 enemies $1k to let them live

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

Streaming stars Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar found the perfect way to take advantage of proximity chat in Warzone 2, when they bribed another squad to let them go by offering up some real-life cash.

Proximity chat has been one of the standout additions in Warzone 2, with players absolutely loving the new feature, trolling their opponents and using the comms to hunt them down.

Some players have also been using proximity chat to negotiate with their opponents, saying they’ll let them live in exchange for their weapons, equipment, or in-game cash.

That’s exactly what Ninja and TimTheTatman decided to do when Tim found himself in a 1v4, facing players who could easily have taken him down and ended their hopes of grabbing another win in Al Mazrah. But they went one step beyond.

Ninja & TimTheTatman make $1k Warzone 2 bribe

With Ninja offering Tim $30,000 to bring him back into the game, Tim found himself between a rock and a hard place, as he tried to explain to the opposing team why they should let him go.

Finally, he said that Ninja will have to offer something to them to sweeten the deal and, after reading out their Twitch usernames, the streaming star also said he would give the squad $250 each to give Tim their money to revive the squad, and leave the game.

It was a quick decision for them: they dropped their cash and let Tim disappear into the distance, as an excited Ninja prepared to drop back in on Al Mazrah.

Of course, that wasn’t the end of the tale, as Ninja admitted that he wouldn’t be sending them any money at all, and was just glad to be back in the game.