NICKMERCS's AUG Warzone loadout to dominate in Season 4

FaZe Clan’s superstar Call of Duty Twitch streamer, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, has given us an insight into his go-to AUG loadout for Warzone, which fits perfectly into Season 4’s new meta.

Assault Rifles are a staple of anyone’s class setup in Warzone. If you find yourself being beamed from medium to long-range, you’re likely on the receiving end of an M4A1/Grau.

With that said, SMGs are the ideal weapon to have in-hand during close quarter engagements — with the MP5 and MP7 generally dominating the meta since launch.

Although, after the MP5’s recent nerf, plenty of players have turned to the AUG as a replacement. Having previously featured in a plethora of Call of Duty titles as an AR (and even an LMG in MW2), the SMG iteration of the weapon provides the ideal hybrid for Warzone.

Best AUG loadout for Warzone

NICKMERCS’ AUG class really hones in on bolstering the weapon’s precision at range, while making it much more lethal across the board.

For what Nick’s AUG sacrifices in both Fire Rate and Mobility, it more than makes up for with Accuracy, Control and Range. Sprinkle a Tac Laser and 60-round magazine in the mix, and the Call of Duty veteran has created the perfect Warzone hybrid to shred enemies both up close and from afar.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Barrel: 407mm Extended Barrel.

Laser: Tac Laser.

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip.

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ckd7vZ1-xeE

Combining the AUG with the Grau, Kolcheff picked up yet another Warzone victory in impressive fashion. After being left as the last man standing on his squad, he clutched up with the AUG to bag himself a 24-kill game against all odds.

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the AUG is that the iron sight is easy on the eye when aiming at targets both up close and at range — something which the MP5 most definitely lacks.

Given just how well this weapon can work across the board, you won’t be forced into using Overkill if you’re looking to be proficient across the ranges. This means that you can equip Ghost as your second perk, to fly under the enemies’ radar in the latter portions of the match.