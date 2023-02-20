NICKMERCS Warzone 2 trap gets foiled by his opponent’s act of kindness

NICKMERCS tried his best to fool an enemy in Warzone 2 using proximity chat, but he underestimated how kind some CoD players can be.

Warzone 2 struck gold with the introduction of proximity chat. The feature allows players to communicate with enemies when they are close by. Community members have used the new system to role-play and trash talk.

Some users have even gotten extra creative by coordinating flash dances or turning off enemies’ consoles. The Season 2 update slightly nerfed the feature, making it harder to hear enemies, but there is still plenty of fun to be had.

NICKMERCS tried his hand at outsmarting an opponent using the feature but failed miserably.

NICKMERCS fails to trick kind Warzone 2 player

Activision Warzone 2 players love the integration of proximity chat into the battle royale.

In a TikTok video titled, the CoD community is changing, NICKMERCS attempted to fool a player into believing his controller wasn’t working.

Nick said, “my controller is broken or something. It’s not letting me shoot. I can’t press my right trigger.”

The enemy responded, “that’s a bad problem to have, I’ll leave you alone then.”

Unfortunately, Nick knew his mission had failed and responded, “I appreciate you, bro.”

Nick couldn’t believe the trick didn’t work as he laughed and said, “It didn’t work, no way he was that nice.”

One person responded, “bro doesn’t want to watch the world burn, he wants it to blossom.”

A second user added, “Whenever I hear someone say I’m out of plates and armor or that their batteries are dead, I know it’s a trap.”

Players in the comment section joked that all of the game’s toxic players switched over to Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play and Apex TDM.

For a game usually full of players trolling one another or screaming at enemies, it’s nice to see a wholesome clip occasionally.