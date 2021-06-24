NICKMERCS unveils new meta XM4 Warzone loadout after attachments buff

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has been busy lighting up Verdansk with his new XM4 build, perfectly demonstrating just how deadly it truly is.

The Season 4 update has brought a lot of changes to Verdansk, bringing with it three new weapons, POIs, and the Hijacked Gulag. Aside from these exciting changes, the recent patch also saw a drastic change in the game’s weapon balancing. This is largely down to the Cold War attachment buffs.

Not only has this led to an influx of new weapons entering the top spots of Warzone’s meta, but it has also given underused guns the chance to shine. While the XM4 saw limited use in previous seasons, the reliable rifle has quickly rocketed its way up the AR rankings.

NICKMERCS’ latest XM4 build showcases just how potent this Cold War weapon can be, especially when it’s kitted out with the best attachments.

NICKMERCS’ XM4 Warzone class

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Optic: Microflex LED

Stock: Raider Pad

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

Nick’s new XM4 loadout buffs damage, range, and mobility. Not only does this help keep it competitive in close-quarter firefights, it also enables you to effortlessly beam players at range.

Just like most Cold War weapons, Nick’s XM4 utilizes the Agency Suppressor. This Muzzle gives 100% muzzle flash concealment and 7% vertical recoil control, making it a must for those that wish to remain unseen.

Meanwhile, the 40% reveal distance of the Tiger Team Spotlight helps with spotting targets – an area that is incredibly important in darker sections of Verdansk. Nick has also attached the Microflex LED, which provides a 1.25x without lowering the gun’s ADS speed.

When this optic is combined with the added sprint to fire speed and ADS strafing from the Raider Pad, you have an incredibly quick AR that can compete against meta SMGs. If that wasn’t good enough, the STANAG 60 Rnd mags ensure you have plenty of rounds to tear through multiple targets.

It’s certainly not hard to see why the XM4 has quickly become one of NICKMERCS’ top ARs in Season 4, so make sure you give this lightning-fast build a go.