NICKMERCS unveils his “one shot” Oden loadout for Warzone

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has delved into his “one shot” Warzone loadout for the Oden — and his rig will have players dropping like flies.

Warzone’s meta seems to undergo a significant change every time a new weapon is introduced. For example, right now, the R9-0 Dragon’s Breath is all the rage, with players quite literally lighting up the battlefield.

And while later additions like the Grau 5.56 and the Mk9 Bruen have also become a staple part of most people’s loadouts, there are very few weapons that have stood the test of time since Warzone was first released.

The semi-automatic rifle certainly packs a punch, sitting as the most lethal weapon in its class by a longshot. As a trade-off, the weapon has the slowest aim down sight (ADS) speed. With that said, NICKMERCS has fine-tuned his Oden to run riot on the streets of Verdansk. Let’s see how the FaZe star gets the most out of the sturdy assault rifle.

Best Oden loadout for Warzone

NICKMERCS claims that his Oden loadout will kill enemies in “one shot,” providing you manage to find Stopping Power rounds on your travels.

To get the semi-auto AR primed for this, Kolcheff is all about topping out on both Accuracy and Range.

So by equipping the Colossus Suppressor and 5mW Laser, Nick gets very minimal kickback. To reduce sway, he adds the Oden Factory 810mm and Commando Foregrip — although the latter could just as easily be swapped out for the Merc Foregrip.

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor.

Colossus Suppressor. Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm.

Oden Factory 810mm. Laser: 5mW Laser.

5mW Laser. Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight.

Corp Combat Holo Sight. Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmmbBnrFIVM

To showcase the rifle in all its glory, Nick clocked out with a 24-kill gameplay in Duos. As highlighted with the gameplay, you’ll get the most out of this weapon in both medium and long-range gunfights.

So to ensure you’re ready across all the ranges, we’d recommend taking a leaf out of NICKMERCS’ book and pairing the AR with an SMG, like the MP5.