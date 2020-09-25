NICKMERCS unveils his insane "no recoil" M4 Warzone loadout

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his “no recoil” M4 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone, demonstrating just how devastating this assault rifle can be.

The M4 has remained one of the most popular weapons in both Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer and Warzone modes since release. While it may have lost its top-place ranking to the likes of the Kilo 141 and Grau assault rifles, the M4 still has great kill potential. This highly versatile AR boasts incredible damage across close to medium range engagements, making it the perfect gun for Warzone.

This particular loadout aims to push the M4 to its ranged limits, giving players the chance to effortlessly beam enemy squads across Verdansk with minimal recoil. Not only does this loadout give the Kilo a run for its money, it also demonstrates just how deadly this assault rifle truly is.

Best M4 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Nick’s build is purely tailored around boosting the M4’s already potent mid-range damage, while also keeping the gun’s accuracy high. This does greatly impact the assault rifle’s overall mobility and viability in close-quarters scenarios, but the pinpoint precision is well worth the trade-off.

Both the Monolithic Suppressor and Corvus Custom Marksman greatly enhance the M4’s damage range. If that wasn't enough, the added bullet velocity and sound suppression make hitting mid-range targets a breeze. As the name suggests, the Monolithic Suppressor quietens your shots and stops you from appearing on the mini-map whenever you fire. This is extremely important when you wish to get the drop on enemy squads in the late-game.

Meanwhile, the VLK 3.0x Optic offers great visual clarity which is extremely important when you’re aiming for those all-important headshots. This optic also comes packed with hidden recoil reduction, giving you fantastic mid- to long-range precision. It’s certainly not hard to see why the VLK remains the go-to optic in Warzone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3-Dhrn7EUw

The Ranger Foregrip adds further recoil control and aiming stability. Warzone’s meta guns all feature minimal recoil, so it won’t come as a surprise that this loadout aims to reduce the M4’s already negligible vertical kick. This attachment keeps the M4 stable when firing for heavy durations, allowing you to purely focus on landing your shots and racking up those montage-worthy kills.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the 60 Round Mags. Unlike the standard multiplayer, Warzone’s enemies require a few more shots to take down. Fortunately, the 60 Round Mag gives you plenty of bullets to melt through even the tankiest of targets. The 60 Round Mag is a must for any player that's aiming to secure high kill count games and satisfying squad wipes.

Nick uses this M4 build to go on a 23-kill tear, proving that the M4 is still one of the best assault rifles in the current meta.

