NICKMERCS unveils deadly LC10 loadout SMG class for Warzone Season 2 - Dexerto

YouTube and Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has dropped his loadout for Warzone’s new LC10 SMG, and it looks a pretty solid choice if you want to rock something new.

The move to integrate Warzone with Black Ops Cold War has caused some headaches for players, but the Season 2 update has made plenty of fixes and brought new content.

There have been a few changes made to the map of Verdansk, weapons have been tweaked, and new guns have been introduced in the form of the FARA-83 and LC10 SMG.

Players have already raved about the FARA-83 in multiplayer modes, but the SMG is getting some love as well, with NICKMERCS comparing it to the MAC10 that has run riot in Verdansk over the last few months.

The YouTuber, who wasn’t best pleased with Warzone’s Season 2 update at first, said the SMG is as quick as the MAC10 in terms of rate of fire, and you can get around the map quickly with it too.

In terms of his loadout, he’s set the gun up to give it a slight range boost and negate some of it’s recoil – opting for a Foregrip, Wire Stock, and Flashguard muzzle.

Additionally, you also need a bigger magazine, you don’t want to lose fights on account of someone else having another few bullets. So, he’s gone with the 42 Round Speed Mag. Nick has also thrown in an extended barrel too, just to give the gun another helping hand.

NICKMERCS LC10 SMG Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Flashguard .45 APC

Barrel: 12.5 Extended

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Stock: Wire Stock

Ammunition: 42 Round Speed Mag

In terms of it being a weapon that pros use in competitive games, Nick is unsure. “The only problem is the TTK. The time to kill is a little bit longer than most of the submachine guns,” he said.

However, it’s still incredibly fun, and a nice change of pace if you’re looking to use something fresh while running around Verdansk and Rebirth Island.