NICKMERCS unveils “best” Warzone OTs 9 loadout for Season 4 Reloaded

The OTs 9 is the latest Cold War SMG to join Warzone in Season 4 and Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has been putting it through its paces.

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update is well underway and players from around the world are busy trying out the new OTs 9. This lighting-fast SMG may be the new kid on the block, but that hasn’t stopped it from proving popular amongst both casual and competitive players alike.

The OTs 9 comes packed with a blisteringly fast fire rate, minimal recoil, and high damage in close-quarter engagements. It’s certainly not hard to see why this pint-sized gun is currently dominating lobbies. While the Warzone SMG meta is still settling in, Nick’s OTs 9 loadout is one you’ll want to try.

NICKMERCS’ OTs 9 Warzone class

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1” Task Force

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

Unlike our own OTs 9 loadout, Nick’s build mainly focuses on amplifying the SMG’s close-quarters damage, while also increasing its mobility. First up on the attachment list is the Sound Suppressor. Not only does this muzzle keep your shots silent, but it also increases the OTs 9’s bullet velocity, ADS speed, and sprint to fire time.

Adding to this is the 8.1” Task Force, which also increases the gun’s effective damage range and increases your strafe speed. This makes it particularly useful for those that wish to duck and dive out the way of incoming fire.

Both the KGB Skeletal Stock and Bruiser Grip are vital to Nick’s build as they greatly enhance the OTs 9 mobility. Everything from general movement speed to hipfire accuracy is bolstered by these two attachments, enabling you to aggressively push enemy squads and effortlessly dart around Verdansk.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the Spetsnaz 40 Rnd mag. While the VDV Fast Mag may give you increased reload speeds, the Spetsnaz 40 Rnd does the job without drastically hitting the gun’s other main stats. While you may not be able to take down entire squads with one clip, the OTs 9 does make short work of people in 1v1 firefights.

Once you’ve unlocked the best attachments, Nick’s OTs 9 loadout is definitely worth taking for a spin.