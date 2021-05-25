NICKMERCS unveils AS VAL Warzone class that is the 'best secondary' - Dexerto

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff hasn’t kept his love for the AS VAL a secret in Warzone, and now he’s shown off his class for what he believes to be the “best pocket gun” in the game.

The Season 3 Warzone meta is wide open, with just about every weapon viable in its own way, and that means we’re seeing a lot more diversity in loadouts across Verdansk.

This is especially true for people’s secondary weapons. While the CR-56 AMAX is a pretty common assault rifle for long-range fights in Warzone, it’s not the definitive pick — and the picture is even less set for secondary weapons.

There is a plethora of viable SMGs, assault rifles and shotguns that can be utilized in short-range gunfights, and Nick believes the AS VAL could be the best.

NICKMERCS’ AS VAL class

What has become common in Verdansk is using assault rifles as a secondary, and decking them out to excel at short distances with high mobility and damage stats. Essentially, turning them into an SMG.

We’ve seen this with the likes of the XM4, the FARA 83 and more, but NICKMERCS thinks your best bet is to do so with the AS VAL as the “highest damage” weapon in the game. Here’s how Nick decks out his AS VAL to really excel in those close-quarter fights.

AS VAL attachments

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Stock: Stovl 6P30 Skelet

Stovl 6P30 Skelet Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

As Nick warns, the biggest drawback to the AS VAL is its ammo count. It’s not the easiest gun to control, but if you can keep it locked on your opponent, you’ll take them down in no time.

Due to the magazine only being 30 rounds, we wouldn’t recommend running this in any playlist higher than duos. Against trios and quads, you run the risk of losing ammo very quickly in the middle of fights, which almost certainly spells a trip to the Gulag.

So, give this loadout a go and see what you think of it — it’s not the most popular weapon in Verdansk, but it could be a game-changer.