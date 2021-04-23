NICKMERCS reveals his "SMG" FARA 83 loadout for Warzone Season 3 - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has transformed the FARA 83 into a lightning-fast SMG that absolutely dominates in close-quarter fights.

The FARA 83 has seen a huge surge in popularity after the Season 3 nerfs reduced the FFAR, M16, and AUG’s damage. This has led to many Warzone players looking for a worthy replacement. While the likes of the AMAX and Kilo still remain viable picks, the FARA 83 has started to see an increase in play in Season 3.

This deadly Cold War AR boasts an incredible rate of fire, high damage profile, and incredible precision, making it one of the more deadly Assault Rifles in the game. In fact, the added damage range buff has enabled the FARA to rival even the most powerful ranged weapons.

However, Nick’s latest FARA 83 build aims to capitalize on the gun’s incredible close-quarters capabilities. Whether you’re looking for a replacement to the FFAR or just want a gun you can use aggressively, then this FARA loadout is one you’ll want to try.

NICKMERCS “SMG” FARA 83 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Barrel: 18.7” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Underbarrel : Infiltrator Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd

Nick’s loadout is different from our own FARA 83 setup as his loadout is tailored around making the gun as quick as possible, enabling players to eliminate players in close-quarters fights in the blink of an eye. First up is the Gru Suppressor and 18.7” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel. Both of these attachments increase the FARA’s effective damage range and bullet velocity, while the muzzle adds sound suppression to your shots.

Next up is the KGB Skeletal Stock, which increases the FARA’s ADS firing movement speed and sprint to fire time. This makes it particularly potent when you’re aggressively flanking or rushing down your opponent in close-quarter scenarios.

The Infiltrator Grip enhances your movement speed and keeps you on your toes. Not only does this attachment help make you much harder to hit, it is also great for getting the drop on your foes. Combining this with the KGB Skeletal Stock is a must for those that wish to compete against the PPSh and MAC-10 loadouts.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the attachment list is the Spetsnaz 50 Rnd magazine. The added rounds will enable you to drop multiple enemies – something that can give you an edge in those 1v4 situations.

There you have it, one FARA 83 loadout that can compete with the game’s best SMGs. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.