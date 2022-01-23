NICKMERCS shuts down fan requests for full-time Warzone return

Twitch powerhouse Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has doubled-down on his stance regarding a full-time streaming return to Call of Duty: Warzone, reiterating that it won’t happen anytime soon.

NICKMERCS has long been one of the most popular streamers in the gaming community. His popularity led to some rumors of a switch to YouTube but, back in October 2021, he confirmed he had signed a new Twitch exclusivity deal.

However, some of his viewers have been disappointed by his move away from Warzone, the game that dominated his streaming time across 2021. Citing issues with the BR including cheating and bugs, Nick has since spent the majority of his broadcasts playing Apex Legends instead.

There has been some backlash to his decision but, for the most part, the streamer has stuck to his guns and been dropping into Respawn’s BR, as opposed to Activision’s.

While he has dropped into Caldera on occasion, he’s regularly stated that he won’t make a transition to streaming Warzone full-time.

Despite his comments, many continue to badger him about sticking with Warzone but, in a January 22 tweet, the streamer doubled down on his words.

Replying to a clip of Nick playing Warzone, one viewer commented: “Hope to see you back again full time in the future.”

Nick, though, responded to pour cold water on their hopes: “Not gonna happen chief, but I did have some fun reppin’ with the lads”.

Not gonna happen chief, but I did have some fun reppin’ with the lads 💪🏼 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) January 22, 2022

The news disappointed some, but many respected the FaZe Clan star’s decision to play whatever he is enjoying most.

With a plethora of issues dominating Warzone right now, it’s no surprise that Nick is enjoying his time with other games at the moment.

Recent developments with cheaters have seen them flying around Caldera in big bertha trucks, while texture bugs have the game looking like Roblox.

Taking those factors into consideration, we can’t really blame Nick for sticking with Apex Legends for the time being.