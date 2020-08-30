NICKMERCS shows off FiNN Warzone loadout as his new main weapon

Warzone aficionado, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, has previously been vocal about his love for the Mk9 Bruen, but it looks like there’s a new king in town, as the FaZe streamer has made the switch over to Season 5’s FiNN LMG.

The Bruen absolutely dominated the Season 4 meta in Warzone. But after receiving a series of nerfs, the agile LMG has been taken down a peg or two and no longer holds the same prowess in Verdansk.

While the usual suspects like the Grau 5.56, Kilo 141 and the M4A1 will all give the Bruen a run for its money, it looks like there’s a new contender — the FiNN LMG.

After arriving during August 25’s Season 5: Reloaded update, the FiNN is much more accessible than the Bruen, in the sense that the challenge to acquire the heavy-hitting gun is much easier.

Best FiNN LMG loadout in Warzone

NICKMERCS — who was at the forefront of the Bruen meta before it was mainstream — is now dubbing the FiNN as his go-to weapon. During his August 29 Twitch stream, Kolcheff claimed the LMG to be a “crazy-ass weapon” while hinting towards it being his new ‘main’ weapon of choice.

This isn’t the first time Nick has proclaimed his love for the weapon, after vouching for it during his August 25 YouTube upload — in which he dubbed the LMG to be “overpowered,” as he racked up an impressive 23 kills.

So how does NICKMERCS get the most out of the FiNN? Well, as with most LMGs, the focus should be on controlling the kick from the weapon’s recoil. To do that, Nick throws on the XRK Longshot Advantage and Tac Laser, to really get the most out of the weapon fire rate. Below is Nick’s full rig:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: XRK Longshot Advantage.

XRK Longshot Advantage. Laser: Tac Laser.

Tac Laser. Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.

VLK 3.0x Optic. Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip.

With the above loadout, the majority of the weapon’s baseline stats are significantly improved, with both Accuracy and Range receiving the biggest boost, while Mobility takes a hit.

It’s no surprise then that Kolcheff might be making the switch over to the FiNN as his main weapon, especially considering that the weapon is designed to bridge the gap between Assault Rifles and LMGs.