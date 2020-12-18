NICKMERCS shows off “best” MAC-10 Warzone loadout

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has just showcased his overpowered MAC-10 loadout. Find out all the attachments you need to replicate it.

While the vast majority of Black Ops Cold War’s guns have struggled to make an impact in Warzone, there are a few that have managed to take the spotlight. One of these guns is none other than the MAC-10. While Modern Warfare’s MP5 dominated the SMG meta since the game’s release, the MAC-10 could soon replace it for good.

This pint-size SMG may be small but it comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. As a result, both the casual and competitive Call of Duty playerbase has started to utilize it in Warzone. NICKMERCS believes it’s the best gun in Season 1, so here are all the attachments you should be using.

Best MAC-10 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 5.3” Extended

Stock: Wire Stock

Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Nick’s loadout is different from our own MAC-10 loadout, as his one sacrifices a little accuracy and converts it into mobility and range. This allows players to aggressively push their foes to deliver some incredibly fast kills. When this SMG is equipped with an AR, you’ll have a dominant loadout that can delete people across all ranges.

The Muzzle Brake 9 helps to diminish the MAC-10’s vertical recoil, enabling you to go full-auto without having to wrestle with the gun. Meanwhile, the Wire Stock and Patrol Grip keep both your movement speed and sprint to fire time fast.

Rounding things off is the 5.3” Extended barrel and STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. The barrel increases bullet velocity, which makes this gun scintillatingly quick. Combine this with the 53 Rnd Drum and you have an SMG that can drop multiple foes in a short amount of time.

“The MAC-10 is the best gun in the new season of Warzone without a doubt,” states Nick. “Trust me, this thing is broken. It’s overpowered, it’s unbelievable, and I love it.” The popular Call of Duty streamer certainly isn’t wrong as a lot of players have already started to ditch the MP5 in favor of it.

“It literally turns people to dust. I mean it kills people so fast, it’s ridiculous,” says the CoD content creator. A lot of Black Ops Cold War guns have failed to topple the current meta guns due to their poor range damage, but that obviously hasn’t stopped MAC-10 from climbing its way to the top.

“It kind of has that feel, that old school Black Ops 2 Skorpion feel. The Skorpion was really, really good, if not the best close-range gun in Black Ops 2. That’s what this gun feels like.” This setup even has a little extra range, so you’ll be able to down an enemy even out of close-quarter scenarios.

So there you have it, why not take NICKMERCS’ MAC-10 loadout for a spin? You might even end up securing a bounty of kills.