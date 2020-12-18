Logo
NICKMERCS shows off “best” MAC-10 Warzone loadout

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:32

by James Busby
MAC-10
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Black Ops Cold War NICKMERCS Warzone Warzone Season 1

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has just showcased his overpowered MAC-10 loadout. Find out all the attachments you need to replicate it. 

While the vast majority of Black Ops Cold War’s guns have struggled to make an impact in Warzone, there are a few that have managed to take the spotlight. One of these guns is none other than the MAC-10. While Modern Warfare’s MP5 dominated the SMG meta since the game’s release, the MAC-10 could soon replace it for good. 

This pint-size SMG may be small but it comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. As a result, both the casual and competitive Call of Duty playerbase has started to utilize it in Warzone. NICKMERCS believes it’s the best gun in Season 1, so here are all the attachments you should be using. 

Best MAC-10 loadout for Warzone

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
The MAC-10 is dominating Warzone lobbies.
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Stock: Wire Stock
  • Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Nick’s loadout is different from our own MAC-10 loadout, as his one sacrifices a little accuracy and converts it into mobility and range. This allows players to aggressively push their foes to deliver some incredibly fast kills. When this SMG is equipped with an AR, you’ll have a dominant loadout that can delete people across all ranges. 

The Muzzle Brake 9 helps to diminish the MAC-10’s vertical recoil, enabling you to go full-auto without having to wrestle with the gun. Meanwhile, the Wire Stock and Patrol Grip keep both your movement speed and sprint to fire time fast. 

Rounding things off is the 5.3” Extended barrel and STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. The barrel increases bullet velocity, which makes this gun scintillatingly quick. Combine this with the 53 Rnd Drum and you have an SMG that can drop multiple foes in a short amount of time. 

“The MAC-10 is the best gun in the new season of Warzone without a doubt,” states Nick. “Trust me, this thing is broken. It’s overpowered, it’s unbelievable, and I love it.” The popular Call of Duty streamer certainly isn’t wrong as a lot of players have already started to ditch the MP5 in favor of it. 

“It literally turns people to dust. I mean it kills people so fast, it’s ridiculous,” says the CoD content creator. A lot of Black Ops Cold War guns have failed to topple the current meta guns due to their poor range damage, but that obviously hasn’t stopped MAC-10 from climbing its way to the top. 

“It kind of has that feel, that old school Black Ops 2 Skorpion feel. The Skorpion was really, really good, if not the best close-range gun in Black Ops 2. That’s what this gun feels like.” This setup even has a little extra range, so you’ll be able to down an enemy even out of close-quarter scenarios. 

So there you have it, why not take NICKMERCS’ MAC-10 loadout for a spin? You might even end up securing a bounty of kills.

Warzone loadout glitch is making players completely freeze

Published: 18/Dec/2020 16:05

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Two players running in Warzone with their weapons drawn
YouTube: Call of Duty

Warzone Warzone Season 1

A new game-breaking glitch has been discovered in Warzone that renders players completely unable to defend themselves.

Warzone Season 1 dropped on December 16 and has garnered incredibly mixed reactions from fans and streamers alike.

Now, a new loadout glitch has arisen that prevents players from picking up their loadout stash when it drops into the map, opening them up to quick death if they’re unsure of what’s going on.

Loadout glitch leaves players stuck in the mud

Reddit user SgtScrambles shared a clip that shows a game-ending bug ruining his match on the new Rebirth Island map.

Went to get my loadout and the whole game acted like it was about to crash. When it came back I was unable to look or move. This needs to be addressed, it’s happened to me multiple times now. Only fix is to die or quit. from r/CODWarzone

The player states that they “went to get my loadout and the whole game acted like it was about to crash.”

Sprinting through the map towards their loadout as it drops from the sky, when approaching and interacting with it, the game appears to stutter and freeze momentarily before looking as if everything’s back to normal.

It’s quickly made evident that there’s still an issue, though, as the Reddit user is unable to do anything in-game at all other than stand by their loadout, completely frozen.

Rebirth Island
Activision / Treyarch
This new glitch proves devastating for the small Rebirth Island map.

User KingAzza has found a temporary fix to the glitch, however: “A quick fix I’ve found for now, is when it makes it through to select the loadout, wait like 10 seconds before selecting it.”

This fix, unfortunately, leaves players vulnerable and open to fire while they wait, and again indicates the urgency of how quickly this bug needs to be rectified.

Many players are also experiencing the glitch, with user hahaxoxohaha stating that keyboard players can avoid this happening by pressing a number to select a loadout, also allowing players to unfreeze.

While both of these fixes may provide a temporary way out of the loadout mess, it’s still something that has not, as of yet, been fixed or addressed by developers.