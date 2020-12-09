NICKMERCS shows off "best ever" Kar98k Warzone loadout - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his “best ever” Kar98k loadout for Warzone, showcasing just how powerful this rifle can be.

While the Kar98k may have lost the crown to the SP-R 208 in Season 6, it has come back with a vengeance. Thanks to subsequent nerfs to the SP-R 208, the Kar98k continues to be the go-to rifle for those looking to dominate the competition with montage-worthy headshots. In fact, this German rifle is currently the most picked sniper class in Warzone, beating the likes of the ever-popular HDR.

This lethal Marksman Rifle boasts incredible damage across all engagement ranges, making it the perfect gun for Warzone. NICKMERCS’ loadout aims to push the Kar98k to its ranged limits, while also enhancing its overall accuracy. This enables players to effortlessly claim those all-important cranium kills. Make sure you use this deadly Kar98k loadout while this gun is still the dominant force in Warzone.

Best Kar98k loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Rear Grip: Stipled Grip Tape

These attachments enable the Kar98k to hit targets with incredible precision across long-range engagement ranges. While it may not hit as hard as the HDR and AX-50, this loadout is much easier to use and more forgiving when it comes to missing any shots. When you combine this gun’s high damage, excellent range, pinpoint accuracy, and great speed, you have a rifle that is incredibly potent.

Read More: Frustrating Warzone wall glitch is back and ruining games

Both the Monolithic Suppressor and Singuard 27.6” boost the Kar98k’s damage range, allowing you to get the drop on even the most distant targets. If that wasn’t enough, the Monolithic Suppressor will also keep your shots hidden when firing, which has become imperative across all weapon classes in Warzone.

Next up is the Sniper Scope. This optic provides a perfect sight picture for those long-range head/body shots. The magnification is best used at medium to long-range distances, so make sure you pair this rifle with an AR or SMG to keep you competitive in close-range firefights.

Of course, all the above attachments greatly impact the Kar98k’s ADS time. To help alleviate this, Nick has attached the Tac Laser. This handy laser may be visible to enemy squads, but it also reduces the ADS penalty. Being able to quickly snap onto targets is very important in Warzone, so this attachment is a must with this particular loadout.

Rounding things is the Stippled Grip Tape. Having yet another attachment that enhances the Kar98k’s ADS speed is huge, particularly as both the Laser and Rear Grip make this rifle pretty snappy. While you won’t be quickscoping your way to victory, these attachments will help you avoid any frustrating ADS related deaths.

Nick uses this loadout to go on a 22-kill tear across Verdansk, demonstrating that the Kar98k is still a truly dominant sniper class in the current meta.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.