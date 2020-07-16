NICKMERCS showcases the best CR56 Amax Warzone loadout

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his best CR-56 Amax loadout for Call of Duty battle royale Warzone — but he does have some concerns about using the weapon.

NICKMERCS’ Warzone ability is evident, regularly placing well in tournaments and helping push the meta forward, such as when he revealed his Bruen Mk9 class that is now so popular.

After the CR-56 Amax was released in the Season Four battle pass, it became a popular weapon for players, with its inspiration from the ever-popular Galil assault rifle from previous Call of Duty iterations.

Now, Nick has brought it to Verdansk to try it out in the battle royale setting and, while he doesn’t think it’s likely to be his go-to weapon – especially when the Bruen and Grau are still so good – it clearly still packs a punch.

Some of the attachments follow a similar theme to most of Nick’s loadouts, and what you can commonly expect to see in Warzone, but with a couple of twists.

This is how NICKMERCS builds his CR-56 Amax (or Galil) in Warzone:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

G.I. Mini Reflex Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Rear Grip: CR-56 Rubberized Wrap

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9t0tPOUIy0o

There are a couple of differences in this loadout to what you might typically expect. First of all, and the most obvious, is the choice of optic. While you’re likely to have several long-range gunfights in Warzone, the G.I. Mini Reflex doesn’t really lend itself to this, so you could change this to a more advanced optic if you would prefer that.

For the Rear Grip, too, most players typically choose Stippled grips, but Nick has opted for a Rubberized grip to help him control recoil slightly better.

Overall, this is one that seems well-geared towards mid-range gunfights and could be particularly effective as the game reaches its climax, but Nick does say he’s not sure if it’s “what [I’m] going to be using on game day,” so it’s worth seeing what works best for you.

If you're looking for more inspiration, make sure you check out our complete CR-56 Amax guide with suggestions for both Warzone and Modern Warfare multiplayer class loadouts.