NICKMERCS showcases new RAM-7 loadout as 'strongest' AR class in Warzone

As Warzone Season 5 continues to evolve, Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff believes he’s found the “strongest” Assault Rifle class in the game thanks to a new RAM-7 loadout.

We’re just a few weeks into the current season and we’ve already seen a wide array of weapons claim the top spot. The meta is constantly in rotation as plenty of guns are viable in plenty of situations. From the MP5 SMG to the MG34 LMG, NICKMERCS has a few favorites in rotation.

Advertisement

None quite lead the pack like his new favorite Assault Rifle loadout, however. While he first led viewers to believe the CR-56 AMAX was the best in the game following an August 11 patch, there’s a new contender that’s “actually the strongest.”

The RAM-7 AR has long been more of a niche pick across Modern Warfare and multiplayer. Though it might have the most untapped potential in its class, according to the popular content creator.

Advertisement

“A week ago we uploaded a video about the hardest-hitting Assault Rifle,” he addressed. “But that was in quotations and that was quoting a [viewer] in chat. This gun, the RAM-7, is actually the strongest and hardest-hitting AR in Warzone. Just need to be clear.”

No different from most ARs in the game, this weapon will help you win gunfights from most distances. It’s best at a close to mid-range though, due to its exceptionally fast fire rate. There are a number of unique variations for the weapon but here’s what NICKMERCS believes is the strongest loadout.

NICKMERCS' Warzone Season 5 RAM-7 loadout

Muzzle: Monolith Suppressor

Barrel: FSS Ranger

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

The ‘Snap Dragon’ as the weapon blueprint is labeled, gives the AR far more accuracy and far more range. With the combination of attachments above, you can essentially beam down foes in the blink of an eye. With the FSS Ranger and Commando Foregrip, the RAM-7 becomes a viable tool from greater distances than usual.

Advertisement

Read More: Ridiculous Warzone bug makes teammate into munitions box

Moreover, the 50 Round Mag allows you to continue firing for a good while. In the right situations, a single clip could be more than enough to wipe out an entire enemy squad. You’ll be moving slightly slower than usual, but “if you position right, the RAM-7 can definitely work,” NICKMERCS assured.

In one of his first games with the loadout, he dropped a 20-bomb and couldn’t believe how effective it really was. “It just downs them so fast,” he joked during a recent Twitch stream.

Another balance update could always see the popular content creator change his mind. But for now, the RAM-7 appears to be the go-to for NICKMERCS in Warzone.