NICKMERCS shows off “best” MAC-10 Warzone loadout

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:32 Updated: 20/Dec/2020 4:21

by James Busby
MAC-10
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has just showcased his overpowered MAC-10 loadout. Find out all the attachments you need to replicate it. 

While the vast majority of Black Ops Cold War’s guns have struggled to make an impact in Warzone, there are a few that have managed to take the spotlight. One of these guns is none other than the MAC-10. While Modern Warfare’s MP5 dominated the SMG meta since the game’s release, the MAC-10 could soon replace it for good. 

This pint-size SMG may be small but it comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. As a result, both the casual and competitive Call of Duty playerbase has started to utilize it in Warzone. NICKMERCS believes it’s the best gun in Season 1, so here are all the attachments you should be using. 

Best MAC-10 loadout for Warzone

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
The MAC-10 is dominating Warzone lobbies.
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Stock: Wire Stock
  • Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Nick’s loadout is different from our own MAC-10 loadout, as his one sacrifices a little accuracy and converts it into mobility and range. This allows players to aggressively push their foes to deliver some incredibly fast kills. When this SMG is equipped with an AR, you’ll have a dominant loadout that can delete people across all ranges. 

The Muzzle Brake 9 helps to diminish the MAC-10’s vertical recoil, enabling you to go full-auto without having to wrestle with the gun. Meanwhile, the Wire Stock and Patrol Grip keep both your movement speed and sprint to fire time fast. 

Rounding things off is the 5.3” Extended barrel and STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. The barrel increases bullet velocity, which makes this gun scintillatingly quick. Combine this with the 53 Rnd Drum and you have an SMG that can drop multiple foes in a short amount of time. 

“The MAC-10 is the best gun in the new season of Warzone without a doubt,” states Nick. “Trust me, this thing is broken. It’s overpowered, it’s unbelievable, and I love it.” The popular Call of Duty streamer certainly isn’t wrong as a lot of players have already started to ditch the MP5 in favor of it. 

“It literally turns people to dust. I mean it kills people so fast, it’s ridiculous,” says the CoD content creator. A lot of Black Ops Cold War guns have failed to topple the current meta guns due to their poor range damage, but that obviously hasn’t stopped MAC-10 from climbing its way to the top. 

“It kind of has that feel, that old school Black Ops 2 Skorpion feel. The Skorpion was really, really good, if not the best close-range gun in Black Ops 2. That’s what this gun feels like.” This setup even has a little extra range, so you’ll be able to down an enemy even out of close-quarter scenarios. 

So there you have it, why not take NICKMERCS’ MAC-10 loadout for a spin? You might even end up securing a bounty of kills.

H3CZ explains why FaZe are OpTic’s toughest competition in 2021

Published: 20/Dec/2020 0:05

by Julian Young
OpTic Gaming

Atlanta FaZe Call of Duty League Chicago Huntsmen OpTic Gaming

On the December 18 episode of the Charlie Intel podcast, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez explained why the Atlanta FaZe will be OpTic Chicago’s top challenge in the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

In the 2020 CDL playoffs, OpTic Los Angeles and the Chicago Huntsmen met and the Huntsmen came out on top. Chicago would go on to beat the London Royal Ravens, and then fall to FaZe, 3-1.

After the CDL season ended, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez announced that he had reacquired the OpTic Gaming brand from Immortals Gaming Club. Then, the OpTic Gaming LA league spot was bought by Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and 100 Thieves, rebranding to the Los Angeles Thieves while the Huntsmen were rebranded to OpTic Chicago.

As the CDL teams make roster adjustments and prepare for the start of the 2021 season, H3CZ revealed which team he thinks has the best chance of spoiling an OpTic title in 2021, and it’s the same organization that ruined Chicago title hopes in 2020: Atlanta.

For mobile users, segment starts at 51:40.

When asked what team would challenge OpTic Chicago for the 2021 CDL title, H3CZ confirmed the top competitors are FaZe.

He affirmed that after signing Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson, who Chicago let go in their pursuit of Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell, FaZe is now “a more complete team.” This likely because Arcitys, a top-tier AR in the CDL, is considered to be an upgrade from Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak at the AR spot. While he acknowledged the FaZe signing of Arcitys was a smart move, he remains confident in his own team’s ability to challenge Atlanta for the 2021 title.

H3CZ pointed out the transition of Dashy from the old OpTic LA team to the new OpTic Chicago roster was an important boost for the team. He had high praise and expectations for Dashy in the 2021 season (and beyond), saying “his ceiling is unmatched.”

CDL Atlanta FaZe Chicago Huntsmen 2020
Call of Duty League
Atlanta FaZe defeated the Chicago Huntsmen in the 2020 CDL playoffs to reach the championship.

“I think we’re good,” H3CZ said, closing out his thoughts on OpTic’s 2021 roster, while still confirming FaZe is the top dog to watch out for.

Likely to start in January, CDL fans should keep a close eye on the brewing rivalry between OpTic and FaZe. With new teams in the league and an updated 4v4 format for the Black Ops Cold War era, CDL fans have plenty of excitement in store for 2021. Even further, one has to wonder if the Dallas Empire will have a chip on their shoulder for being snubbed as team to beat despite their 2020 championship.

With the first announcement from the CDL regarding the league format for 2021 posted on December 18, official confirmation of the season’s start date should not be far behind. Fans should keep an eye on DexertoIntel for future updates.