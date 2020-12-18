Logo
NICKMERCS shows off “best” MAC-10 Warzone loadout

Published: 18/Dec/2020 17:32 Updated: 19/Dec/2020 5:29

by James Busby
MAC-10
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has just showcased his overpowered MAC-10 loadout. Find out all the attachments you need to replicate it. 

While the vast majority of Black Ops Cold War’s guns have struggled to make an impact in Warzone, there are a few that have managed to take the spotlight. One of these guns is none other than the MAC-10. While Modern Warfare’s MP5 dominated the SMG meta since the game’s release, the MAC-10 could soon replace it for good. 

This pint-size SMG may be small but it comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. As a result, both the casual and competitive Call of Duty playerbase has started to utilize it in Warzone. NICKMERCS believes it’s the best gun in Season 1, so here are all the attachments you should be using. 

Best MAC-10 loadout for Warzone

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
The MAC-10 is dominating Warzone lobbies.
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Stock: Wire Stock
  • Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

Nick’s loadout is different from our own MAC-10 loadout, as his one sacrifices a little accuracy and converts it into mobility and range. This allows players to aggressively push their foes to deliver some incredibly fast kills. When this SMG is equipped with an AR, you’ll have a dominant loadout that can delete people across all ranges. 

The Muzzle Brake 9 helps to diminish the MAC-10’s vertical recoil, enabling you to go full-auto without having to wrestle with the gun. Meanwhile, the Wire Stock and Patrol Grip keep both your movement speed and sprint to fire time fast. 

Rounding things off is the 5.3” Extended barrel and STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. The barrel increases bullet velocity, which makes this gun scintillatingly quick. Combine this with the 53 Rnd Drum and you have an SMG that can drop multiple foes in a short amount of time. 

“The MAC-10 is the best gun in the new season of Warzone without a doubt,” states Nick. “Trust me, this thing is broken. It’s overpowered, it’s unbelievable, and I love it.” The popular Call of Duty streamer certainly isn’t wrong as a lot of players have already started to ditch the MP5 in favor of it. 

“It literally turns people to dust. I mean it kills people so fast, it’s ridiculous,” says the CoD content creator. A lot of Black Ops Cold War guns have failed to topple the current meta guns due to their poor range damage, but that obviously hasn’t stopped MAC-10 from climbing its way to the top. 

“It kind of has that feel, that old school Black Ops 2 Skorpion feel. The Skorpion was really, really good, if not the best close-range gun in Black Ops 2. That’s what this gun feels like.” This setup even has a little extra range, so you’ll be able to down an enemy even out of close-quarter scenarios. 

So there you have it, why not take NICKMERCS’ MAC-10 loadout for a spin? You might even end up securing a bounty of kills.

Aydan and ZLaner win $150K Jack Link’s Warzone Invitational Week 1: recap

Published: 19/Dec/2020 1:15 Updated: 19/Dec/2020 3:45

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone jack links invitational tournament
Infinity Ward / Envy Gaming

As Call of Duty: Warzone integrates with Black Ops Cold War, Envy Gaming have announced an upcoming tournament series with $150,000 in prizes and some of the biggest names in the CoD community.

The Jack Link’s Warzone Invitational is one of the first major tournaments debuting the battle royale’s integration with Black Ops Cold War.

Featuring Warzone icons HusKerrs, Vikkstar, and Tommey, alongside some of Call of Duty’s biggest pros like the legendary Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter and CDL MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas, the Jack Link’s Invitational is set to light up Warzone over the next five weeks.

Week 1 recap: Aydan and ZLaner dominate competition

The Warzone King himself Aydan and his duo ZLaner decimated the competition in the first week of the Jack Link’s Invitational. They breezed through the upper bracket, before facing off against BobbyPoff and Unrational in the Winner’s Final.

After sending their rivals to the lower bracket, they had one hand of the trophy. By halfway through the grand final rematch though, they had two, with Aydan and ZLaner tearing up with the newly-released Mac-10 — so much so that Bobby and Unrational practically surrendered.

The tournament is the first of three in the series, so be sure to stay tuned for future events.

Week 1 Final placements

Placement Duo Prize Money (USD)
1 ZLaner & Aydan $15,000
2 BobbyPoff & Unrational $10,000
3 Swagg & Booya $5,000
4 JukeyZ & Biffle $0
5-6 HusKerrs & AverageJoeWo $0
5-6 Tommey & Almxnd_ $0
7-8 Sebas & Fadeziv $0
7-8 Teep & Merk $0
9-12 Rated & Superevan $0
9-12 Crimsix & Felo $0
9-12 Warsz & Vapulear $0
9-12 Frozone & Ahtract $0
13-16 LEGIQN & Gangstasalute $0
13-16 Team Summertime $0
13-16 Vikkstar & Fifakill $0
13-16 Shotzzy & iLLeY $0

Jack Link’s Invitational: Official stream

For fans looking to watch an overview of the action instead of an individual POV, you can watch the official Envy Gaming stream below.

There’s no set date on when Week 2’s action will kick off, but we will keep you updated.

Jack Link’s Invitational: Series format & prizing

Rather than a one-off tournament, Envy are capitalizing on what many expect will be renewed enthusiasm for Warzone by pushing their series into 2021. The format will feature three separate Warzone tournaments, each with a $30,000 prize pool.

But competitors won’t be the only ones making money, as the esport organization is launching a Fan Bracket Challenge with each tournament that gives out $5,000 to fans who correctly predict competitors’ runs through the bracket.

With $90,000 to the Warzone players and $15,000 to fans, that leaves an additional $45,000 to be doled out. That money will likely be awarded as part of numerous heretofore unscheduled Pro-Am tournaments, which will pit the best CoD players against popular celebrities from the sports, entertainment, and pop culture worlds.