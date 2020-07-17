NICKMERCS reveals the "best" Kar98 sniper loadout for Warzone

Popular streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed the “best” sniper for Call of Duty: Warzone with his choice being the Kar98 with a few different attachments.

As Call of Duty: Warzone has grabbed the attention of battle royale players across the globe, everyone has been trying to get a leg up on each other with different class setups. Some fans have been following in the footsteps of professional CoD players will others have been following content creators.

NICKMERCS, who has been dominating the Warzone section of Twitch, has already rolled out a few of his favorite setups - including the Bruen MK9, the AUG, and even the M13.

Though, with the Kar98K getting a buff to its ADS speed and damage at range, he’s given that a go too - and it might actually be the best sniper available to you in Verdansk.

In his July 16 YouTube upload, the FaZe Clan member noted that plenty of fans had been pushing for him to try the Kar98K following the buff.

As a result, Nick noted that it’s actually pretty good and while some players rock the sniper in a class with The MP5, he’s sticking with the M4. This means that he can dish out some damage at range with either weapon or rip through enemies at close range with the assault rifle.

So, if you want to cop his loadout, this is how NICKMERCS builds his Kar98K in Warzone:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Laser : Tac Laser

Optic : Sniper Scope

Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6”

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmn79B6OBLw

Even though there might be better snipers in Verdansk than Nick himself, the streamer lived up to the FaZe Clan name with some of his shots - downing enemies at ridiculous ranges and even pulling off collaterals.

Whether the Kar98K remains the best sniper available in Warzone as Infinity Ward rolls out different updates is unknown, but for now, it’s best to avoid NICKMERCS when he’s wielding one.