NICKMERCS reveals "strongest" M4 Warzone loadout

Popular content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed the “strongest” M4 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone, making a slight adjustment to the usual setup that players rock.

As the different seasons have unfolded in Warzone, players have been making adjustments – following the meta as best as possible in order to rack up victory after victory. While weapons like the Bruen MK9, M13, and Oden have had their days in the sun, players always come back to guns like the M4.

The old reliable, as NICKMERCS calls it, has been floor loot for the longest time, and given that it’s been in Modern Warfare since the start, most players have been able to max out it’s levels and unlock all the key attachments.

While players have settled into a usual M4 loadout, using Commando Foregrip and Iron Sights, NICKMERCS has got a twist that seemingly makes it stronger than usual.

NICKMERCS' M4 Corp Combat Warzone loadout

In his September 3 YouTube upload, the FaZe Clan member noted that while the M4 bangs without a sight, he’s tossed the Corp Combat Holo Sight onto his, and it’s become pretty deadly.

“I’ll be honest, and this is saying a lot, but I think this is the best M4 class currently right now,” the Twitch star noted. “It’s got a little bounce to it, but putting that Corp Combat with the blue dot on there, I think you’re able to hit headshots way easier.”

Obviously, when it comes to dropping into Verdansk, familiarity is key so you might not want to run with Nick’s setup, but it’s worth giving it a try in at least a few games.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight (Blue Dot)

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v32ZtJuR-AI

With the Blue Dot reticle for the Corp Combat Holo Sight being one of the keys for Nick’s setup, you will need to grind to unlock that – if you haven’t already.

Wheter or not this is a meta changer remains to be seen, but, it can’t hurt to tweak the M4 just a little bit – it is still one of the best guns in the game.