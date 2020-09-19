NICKMERCS reveals “no recoil” Grau 5.56 Warzone loadout

Hugely popular content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has unveiled his perfect Grau class for Warzone. Here’s exactly how the Twitch streamer gets the most out of the assault rifle.

There’s no hiding the fact that since the Grau 5.56 was introduced in Season 2, it has become one of Warzone’s gold standard. With it’s 5.56mm rounds (which is similar to some LMGs) and quick rate of fire, the Grau can pack a punch without having to pay the price in mobility.

Aside from the obvious benefits of being lighter on your feet, the Grau also has limited recoil — even when used with no attachments. Despite receiving a nerf in Season 4, the sturdy AR has stood the test of time and continues to be one of the most popular weapons in Verdansk.

But with the likes of the Kilo 141, Mk9 Bruen, and even the M13 all giving the Grau a run for its money, NICKMERCS decided to revisit his Grau glory days and fine-tune a class which he claims to have “no recoil.”

Best Grau 5.56 loadout for Warzone

To get the most out of his Grau, Nick’s build really hones in on buffing the Accuracy and Range. For what his Grau class sacrifices in Mobility, it more than makes up for in the level of precision put on the table.

Adding both the Monolithic Suppressor and Tempus Archangel Barrel gives Kolcheff’s Grau minimal sway while aiming down sight.

Complementing this with the Ranger Foregrip Underbarrel and NICKMERCS gets negligible recoil from his Grau. This can be substituted for the Commando Foregrip, if you’re willing to trade a little Accuracy for Mobility. His full loadout can be seen below.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel.

Tempus 26.4” Archangel. Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.

VLK 3.0x Optic. Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.

Ranger Foregrip. Ammunition: 60 Round Mags.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVZeUwbekss

On the surface, Nick’s Grau rig is very similar to his “no recoil” Kilo 141 loadout, which makes use of a similar attachment setup to give similar benefits.

There’s no doubt that the Grau is one of the most versatile weapons in Verdansk, and the Faze star shows this, as he clocks out with a whopping 26-kill gameplay to showcase exactly why the Grau still holds its own.