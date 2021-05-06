NICKMERCS reveals new Grau 5.56 Warzone Season 3 loadout - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his latest Grau build, which melts opponents in Warzone Season 3.

The Warzone Season 3 nerfs to the FFAR, M16, and AUG have led to a more diverse weapon meta. While the AMAX may still be the go-to AR for a lot of players, it’s days at the top of the AR rankings are numbered. After Activision confirmed that the AMAX would be getting a nerf, many players have been looking for the next best replacement.

So far, the Krig 6 seems to be the top contender to the AR throne. However, NICKMERCS’ latest Grau loadout could also prove extremely popular. The Grau may no longer be at the top of the game’s AR meta, but it certainly packs a punch. Not only is it capable of delivering great amounts of damage, it also has a great rate of fire and easy to control recoil.

Advertisement

NICKMERCS Grau Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

While our own Grau loadout is focused purely on close-quarters and mid-range firefights, Nick’s build comes packed with a bit more range. This makes it particularly useful when you wish to snag those all-important cross-map kills. The ever-popular CoD content creator has maximized the Grau’s accuracy and range, while also bolstering the gun’s control.

Read More: Warzone devs confirm changes to controversial Season 3 lighting

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and Tempus 26.4” Archangel barrel. Both these attachments increase the Grau’s damage range, while the Tempus barrel increases bullet velocity and helps with recoil control. The added Sound Suppression also keeps you off the map when firing – an area that is beneficial to any Warzone player looking to remain hidden.

Advertisement

The VLK 3.0x Optic has replaced the Tac Laser in order to maximize the Grau’s long-range kill potential. Having the added 3x magnification enables you to effortlessly aim for head and bodyshots. Fortunately, this is incredibly easy to do thanks to the added recoil stabilization and aiming stability offered from the Commando Foregrip.

Lastly, the 60 Round Mags will ensure you have plenty of ammunition to take down multiple targets. Even if you miss a few shots, you’ll always have enough reserve ammo to keep you on track.

There you have it, the latest Grau loadout that can compete with Warzone’s most popular AR builds. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest Warzone news and updates.