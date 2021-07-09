NICKMERCS reveals his best Rebirth Island Warzone class loadout

With many Warzone players making the switch to playing Rebirth Island full-time, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has unveiled his pick for the best loadout for the mode.

When Warzone first launched over a year ago, players only had the option to drop into games on Verdansk but things have changed quite dramatically since then.

Now, when you start up Warzone, you have the choice between Verdansk and Rebirth Island, with the latter becoming increasingly popular due to how quickly games fly by.

Even though he had a few concerns about Rebirth at first, NICKMERCS has joined many players in making said switch and seems to be having a good time. So much so, that the FaZe Clan star has already got his pick for the mode’s best loadout.

Speaking about the mode on his MoreNICKMERCS channel, Nick said that he made the switch due to the huge amount of stream snipers, cheaters, and hackers that were infesting Verdansk, and he seems happy with the choice.

Obviously, a smaller map means you’ve got to change up your loadout, and so he’s now rocking the XM4 and the KAR-98. “This is by far one of my favorite loadouts in the game that I’ve ever used since playing Warzone,” Nick said. “And on Rebirth specifically, it fries!”

Nick’s KAR set-up is pretty standard stuff, but the XM4 class is one that has started to get some love since the start of Season 4. You can check out the full loadout below:

NICKMERCS Rebirth Island Warzone class

KAR-98

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

XM4

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Ammo: STANAG 60 Round

Optic: Microflex LED

Stock: Raider Pad

As Nick points out, it’s a set-up that offers speed but also balances being able to do damage at any range and in any situation.

It’s worth giving it a shot, especially if you’re making the switch to Rebirth. It won’t be long before it takes over the meta, especially if Nick loves it.