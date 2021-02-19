Logo
NICKMERCS reveals concerns over BOCW Warzone Season 2 loot changes

Published: 19/Feb/2021 11:03 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 11:05

by Connor Bennett
Nickmercs side-by-side with a FFAR from Cold War
NICKMERCS/Activision

NICKMERCS Warzone Season 2

Twitch star and YouTuber Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the FFAR is set to suffer from the upcoming Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 update, making a few predictions about its future as a part of floor loot. 

Ever since Warzone released as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the meta has constantly been changing. Pretty much every weapon type has had its day in the sun before balancing updates have changed things. 

With Cold War Season 2 on the horizon, Warzone is set to undergo changes yet again – adding new locations, new weapons, and new modes as well. 

As a result, the current crop of weapons will be tweaked and floor loot will be shaken up as well. That, according to NICKMERCS, could spell disaster for the FFAR and players who rely on ground loot.

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
The FFAR is one of the standout weapons from Cold War.

The FFAR is widely regarded as one of, if not the, best weapons in Warzone and is widely available in Verdansk. When the Season 2 update rolls around, Nick believes that will change, as there should be floor loot changes coming. 

Though, he is unsure if the changes will be all that positive. “I love running through Superstore, getting an FFAR on the ground, and melting everybody, its fun – because in Warzone right now, it’s nice knowing that if I have 25 stream snipers landing with me, if I get an FFAR, they’re all dead,” he said. 

“Now, we know this thing is going to get a nerf but I’m also assuming it’s going to get taken out of ground loot. My only hope is that if they do, and probably will, swap up the floor loot, I hope there’s still some good guns because every now and again they make some changes and there ain’t nothing to use on the ground.”

Even though Nick is likely spot on about floor loot changes, nothing has been confirmed just yet. We only know that new weapons are coming, not whats happening with the current crop. 

We’ll just have to wait and see if he’s right about the FFAR and floor loot once the update rolls around on February 24.

H3CZ reveals why OpTic Chicago has no interest in building CDL Academy team

Published: 19/Feb/2021 4:34 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 9:36

by Brad Norton
H3CZ on CoD Challengers
Activision / Instagram: hecz

Challengers H3CZ OpTic Gaming

Will we ever see an OpTic Chicago roster in the Call of Duty Challengers scene? Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodrigues has outlined what it’ll take for the Green Wall to build an Academy team.

With the Call of Duty League now back in full force for its second season, so too is the amateur scene. Challengers competition has been thriving across North America and Europe but most of the top contenders are playing without an organization.

While certain CDL franchises dipped their toes into the amateur circuit last year, only a few remain in 2021. LAG Academy has seen mixed results through early Challengers Cups though Subliners Academy already has multiple first-place finishes. But what about the rest? 

Despite a bigger push this time around, with official streams on the CDL channel pulling thousands of viewers each day, the biggest brands in Call of Duty are without Academy teams. Here’s why H3CZ isn’t interested in signing a new roster to OpTic just yet.

New York Subliners player on stage
Call of Duty League
New York Subliners is one of the few teams currently operating an Academy team.

WestR has become a dominant force in the NA Challengers scene of late. They won the first four events in a row and currently top the standings in the first Challengers Elite season. Naturally, an OpTic fan envisioned the WestR lineup competing for the Green Wall.

However, H3CZ explained why it’s simply not on his radar for the time being. “I don’t know if it would work for us,” he said during a February 18 episode of the OpTic Podcast.

In order for the most popular brand in Call of Duty to join the amateur scene, H3CZ wants to see a little more from the system first. “I would have an Academy team if Challengers was a little better and there was more exposure.”

“I would, it just needs to be displayed more. There needs to be something that’s actually rewarding for the org to make that sort of commitment.”

Whether it’s a bigger prize pool, increased viewership, a more consistent pathway to CDL teams, or anything in between, H3CZ didn’t elaborate. That’s not to say he’s completely against the idea of an OpTic Academy team down the line, however.

The Green Wall recently brought back the GOAT, Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow as a content creator. He competed in a handful of Challengers events before this announcement, so building a roster around the three-time champion could be the best way to bring eyes over.

The relevant topic begins at the 15:00 mark below.

One thing is for certain though: if H3CZ ever gets involved, “it wouldn’t be an OpTic Gaming or an OpTic Chicago team.” Instead, he would be bringing back the secondary OpTic Nation brand that hasn’t been utilized since 2015.

If you’re yet to tune into this year’s Challengers action, you can get caught up on the current Elite season with our dedicated hub.