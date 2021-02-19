NICKMERCS reveals concerns over BOCW Warzone Season 2 loot changes

Twitch star and YouTuber Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the FFAR is set to suffer from the upcoming Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 update, making a few predictions about its future as a part of floor loot.

Ever since Warzone released as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the meta has constantly been changing. Pretty much every weapon type has had its day in the sun before balancing updates have changed things.

With Cold War Season 2 on the horizon, Warzone is set to undergo changes yet again – adding new locations, new weapons, and new modes as well.

As a result, the current crop of weapons will be tweaked and floor loot will be shaken up as well. That, according to NICKMERCS, could spell disaster for the FFAR and players who rely on ground loot.

The FFAR is widely regarded as one of, if not the, best weapons in Warzone and is widely available in Verdansk. When the Season 2 update rolls around, Nick believes that will change, as there should be floor loot changes coming.

Though, he is unsure if the changes will be all that positive. “I love running through Superstore, getting an FFAR on the ground, and melting everybody, its fun – because in Warzone right now, it’s nice knowing that if I have 25 stream snipers landing with me, if I get an FFAR, they’re all dead,” he said.

“Now, we know this thing is going to get a nerf but I’m also assuming it’s going to get taken out of ground loot. My only hope is that if they do, and probably will, swap up the floor loot, I hope there’s still some good guns because every now and again they make some changes and there ain’t nothing to use on the ground.”

Even though Nick is likely spot on about floor loot changes, nothing has been confirmed just yet. We only know that new weapons are coming, not whats happening with the current crop.

We’ll just have to wait and see if he’s right about the FFAR and floor loot once the update rolls around on February 24.