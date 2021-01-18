Logo
Call of Duty

NICKMERCS reveals big change to make Mac 10 Warzone loadout even more OP

Published: 18/Jan/2021 14:32

by Jacob Hale
nickmercs warzone mac 10
Activision/YouTube: NICKMERCS

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is one of the biggest names in Warzone right now, and his Mac 10 loadout is imitated across Verdansk — but he’s made a pretty big change to it.

Since Warzone and Black Ops Cold War integrated with one another in December, the Mac 10 has quickly become a go-to weapon in Warzone, an easy-to-control SMG that really packs a punch.

Pair it with a top ranged weapon such as the DMR, CR-56 AMAX, or Kar98k and you’ve got a loadout that is perfectly suited to battle royale.

NICKMERCS’ Mac 10 loadout has become the standard for the weapon, but he’s now made a big change to it, and you can bet this will catch on sooner rather than later.

warzone-bocw-mac-10
Activision
The Mac 10 is a formidable force in Verdansk.

NICKMERCS new Mac 10 loadout

NICKMERCS has kept his Mac 10 almost exactly the same as what it was before, barring one major change: the Ammunition used.

“I swapped out the Drum Mag for the Fast Mag,” he revealed in his January 17 YouTube upload. “You know, to add a little extra speed.”

The Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag offers the same increased clip size but with an even faster reload speed than the STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. It does reduce the ADS time further than the STANAG, but as Nick says, it lets him play even faster than usual. This will be especially helpful when taking on multiple enemies in a short time span, making sure the likelihood of dying while reloading is minimal.

Elsewhere, all of the other attachments are exactly the same. Here’s a rundown of what he uses:

  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended
  • Stock: Wire Stock
  • Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Most players would probably also opt for the Agency Suppressor rather than the Muzzle Brake on the Mac 10, but it’s clearly working out for Nick.

We would recommend trying out the Fast Mag Nick uses, especially in team games rather than just solos, but whether this impacts the meta at all remains to be seen.

Call of Duty

When will Warzone solos return?

Published: 18/Jan/2021 11:53

by Connor Bennett
Ghost in Warzone with the solos logo
Activision

Share

Warzone

The normal BR Solos are not available in Warzone, with Buy Back Solos and Mini Royale Solos taking its place. When will the normal solo mode come back? Well, here’s what we know.

Ever since Warzone released back in March, a number of different modes have been added alongside the normal quads, trios, and duos modes.

You’ve had things like Juggernaut Royale, Buy Back Quads, and even Zombies Royale to celebrate the spooky Halloween period. However, some players just want the normal battle royale mode that they know and love to be available.

Currently, if you just want to play the normal BR mode – where you hop in, loot, use the gulag if you die, and try to be the last player standing – you can only do so in quads, trios, and duos. It’s not available for solos, and players are asking when it’ll be coming back.

Squad of Warzone characters standing together
Activision
Warzone is full of different modes, not just the normal BR formula.

When will BR Solos return to Warzone?

Well, the answer to that question is… it’s up to Raven Software and Activision. They make the call on when the playlists get updated and when things are rotated in and out.

Currently, solo players can only play Buy Back solos – which takes place in Verdansk – and Mini Royale Solos – which takes place on Rebirth Island. The latter of which was rumored to only be lasting until early January, but we’ve blown past that now.

The next big update that looks to be coming to Black Ops Cold War will drop on February 4 – bringing a new Zombies map with it. That could also see major changes come to Warzone, too. However, if enough players kick up a stink about BR solos still being missing, that could push the devs to change whatever plans they’ve got and bring it back sooner rather than later.

Warzone character running away from an explosion
Activision
Warzone’s solo mode has become incredibly popular since it was added.

Are Warzone solos gone for good?

Whenever something exits the playlist, some fans immediately ask if it’s been scrapped altogether. And no, that’s rarely ever the case.

While modes like Buy Back and Mini Royale add a nice change of pace, sometimes, you just have to stick with the classic battle royale formula. So, don’t worry too much about it possibly being removed forever. That’s really unlikely to be the case.

So, everything points to us seeing normal solos mode return in the near future, it’s just a matter of when Raven and Activision decide to flip the switch and bring it back.

If anything changes, we’ll keep this post updated so you’ll know when you’ll be getting your fix of normal Warzone solos next.