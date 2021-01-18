NICKMERCS reveals big change to make Mac 10 Warzone loadout even more OP

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is one of the biggest names in Warzone right now, and his Mac 10 loadout is imitated across Verdansk — but he’s made a pretty big change to it.

Since Warzone and Black Ops Cold War integrated with one another in December, the Mac 10 has quickly become a go-to weapon in Warzone, an easy-to-control SMG that really packs a punch.

Pair it with a top ranged weapon such as the DMR, CR-56 AMAX, or Kar98k and you’ve got a loadout that is perfectly suited to battle royale.

NICKMERCS’ Mac 10 loadout has become the standard for the weapon, but he’s now made a big change to it, and you can bet this will catch on sooner rather than later.

NICKMERCS new Mac 10 loadout

NICKMERCS has kept his Mac 10 almost exactly the same as what it was before, barring one major change: the Ammunition used.

“I swapped out the Drum Mag for the Fast Mag,” he revealed in his January 17 YouTube upload. “You know, to add a little extra speed.”

The Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag offers the same increased clip size but with an even faster reload speed than the STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. It does reduce the ADS time further than the STANAG, but as Nick says, it lets him play even faster than usual. This will be especially helpful when taking on multiple enemies in a short time span, making sure the likelihood of dying while reloading is minimal.

Elsewhere, all of the other attachments are exactly the same. Here’s a rundown of what he uses:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Muzzle Brake 9 Barrel: 5.3” Extended

5.3” Extended Stock: Wire Stock

Wire Stock Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Patrol Grip Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Most players would probably also opt for the Agency Suppressor rather than the Muzzle Brake on the Mac 10, but it’s clearly working out for Nick.

We would recommend trying out the Fast Mag Nick uses, especially in team games rather than just solos, but whether this impacts the meta at all remains to be seen.