NICKMERCS reveals best M13 Warzone class to dominate Season 4

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed the M13 class that he “loves” after a balancing patch in Season 4 saw the Grau, among other popular weapons, face a nerf.

On June 29, Modern Warfare and battle royale hit Warzone had a fairly sizable patch that impacted the meta across all modes.

Prior to the patch, the most common pro loadout in Warzone was a Grau 5.56 assault rifle with an MP5 or MP7 submachine gun, granting players the ability to take out opponents comfortably at any distance.

As expected, though, the Grau was nerfed after numerous complaints from the community, and players have since been trying to find the best classes that work for them.

While many still feel most comfortable with the Grau, and some are returning to the ever-reliable M4A1, Nick and some others are starting to realize the true value of the M13 assault rifle after the update.

After a few successful games, Nick pulled up his M13 class, simply repeating “I love it” over and over again, and we’ve listed below what his exact setup is so you can see how it works for you in-game.

You can see why Nick loves this setup, too, because he’s absolutely melting with it. There’s hardly any recoil and it packs enough of a punch to down multiple enemies in one clip, especially when you attach 60 Round Mags.

Here’s how his M13 setup looks, if you weren’t able to catch it:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Nick also mentions later on that it’s a lot of fun to use and that, perhaps because of the scope, it’s “actually really easy to hit close range headshots.”

So, go and give this M13 a spin, and you might find yourself dominating Verdansk even more than usual. That said, if it’s not quite for you, make sure to check out our ultimate Warzone loadout guide, with suggestions for a whole range of the most deadly weapons in the game.