NICKMERCS pushes for Scump, Pamaj and more to get CoD Creator Codes

Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has responded to criticism over his reception of the recently rolled out Call of Duty Creator Codes — and even agreed with some of the critics, too.

When Call of Duty first rolled out Creator Codes at the end of August, it was to help some of the biggest content creators in the game, with fans able to show support and said creators earning remuneration when their codes get used a certain amount.

There was one major issue, though, as the community were quick to point out: some of CoD’s biggest names didn’t get creator codes. NRG co-CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez was one of the first to point this out, alarmed at the likes of Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag not receiving codes.

The fact that neither @scump or @Nadeshot or @Pamaj got codes is FUCKED UP.



(I don’t use the f word ever on twitter, but just needed to say it) — Hector Rodriguez (@H3CZ) August 28, 2020

Obviously, with millions of followers, subscribers and fans between them, the aforementioned players, as well as the likes of Austin ‘Pamaj’ Pamajewon, were pretty surprised not to get their own codes. As expected, this meant that those who did receive codes were catching quite a lot of flak, despite having no control over who did and didn’t get codes in the beta phase of its rollout.

While NICKMERCS has defended himself getting one already, explaining what he does for the community and discussing how long he has been in the Call of Duty scene, he’s also come out to say that he agrees with some of the criticism in a YouTube video posted on September 2.

“The fact that they rolled out this Creator Code program and didn’t include a few of these guys… It’s crazy,” he said. “We’re talking some of the biggest names in Call of Duty. Pamaj, Scump, Crim… I agree with the majority of you guys. I think they should have codes and been a part of the rollout.”

He continues by saying that he “doesn’t make the rules,” before speaking about his history in Call of Duty to explain why him receiving a code before others isn’t so out there.

Nick does make sure to point out a couple of times that this is still early stages and is just a beginner or “beta” phase, and he expects said players to receive codes down the line, so fans shouldn’t be too concerned right now.