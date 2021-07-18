NICKMERCS picks out best AR in Warzone meta after buffs and nerfs

Warzone star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the C58 is going to become meta after the recent round of buffs and nerfs, comparing it to the pre-nerf AMAX.

As Warzone has undergone changes and weapons have been buffed and nerfed, plenty of players have tried to get ahead of the meta changes by picking up different weapons.

NICKMERCS is one of those players who is always at the forefront of changes, giving his opinion on what could jump up to become the best gun in the battle royale, and what sneaky underrated picks are deadly too.

Well, after a raft of changes in the Season 4 Reloaded update, the FaZe Clan star believes the C58 rifle is going to rise up the ranks as it’s got a massive advantage over some others.

Speaking during his July 17 video, Nick revealed that C58 had helped him achieve a brand-new personal best for eliminations in Warzone following the update and that is a little “broken” right now.

“This C58 gun is going to take over Warzone, I’m telling you right now,” the YouTuber said, imploring viewers to get it leveled up. “Listen to me carefully, this gun is the best long-distance gun to use right now. Trust me.

“There was a big, big update, a lot of changes, a lot of nerfs, a lot of buffs to a lot of different guns, this is the one. It kind of his this AMAX feel, pre-nerf and it will be the meta, if not already, trust me.”

Timestamp of 0:34

Nick isn’t alone on this either. Fellow Warzone YouTuber JGOD picked the weapon as his go-to following the changes and players are already following suit.

As per stats from WZRanked, the C58 has risen up to be the fifth most-used weapon in Warzone right now, with only the Krig-6 and Grau having bigger increases in pick rates. So, it’s clear some players are loving it already.