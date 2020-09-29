NICKMERCS makes hilarious rookie error during Warzone Twitch stream

Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff made a hilarious mistake during a Warzone livestream, completely embarrassing himself to his random teammates.

Nick is arguably one of the most entertaining streamers on Twitch. He’s become one of the biggest names on the platform, thanks in part to his top-tier gameplay but mainly because of the amount of fun he makes his streams for viewers, with the people he plays with and his style of humor.

But, while viewers understand that he’s going to be a bit quirky at times, that might not be something strangers are prepared for.

Unfortunately for Nick, when loading into a random squads match, he got off on a bit of a strange foot, and evidently felt the pressure.

After discussing how he likes to blast a particular song through every speaker in his house, Nick explained how he uses it as if it’s a mating call… and proceeds to provide viewers with examples of a mating call.

After screeching and squawking down the microphone, one of his teammates connects their mic and just tells him that it’s “impressive.”

Then, once Nick has confirmed that his teammate heard everything that went down, he quickly left the match and told viewers that “it’s too awkward” for him to continue, laughing at his own mistake.

“I couldn’t stay in that one,” he said once he started searching for another match. “That was f**king awkward. I was doing my mating calls in his ear the whole time, bro.”

The clip will be reminiscent for those who were fans of NICKMERCS before his switch from Fortnite to Warzone, thanks to his iconic rendition of Sean Paul’s Get Busy — which he sung while his microphone was on and Nate Hill was trying his very best to clutch up.

You’d think he would learn, but moments like those are why Nick has so many fans in the first place.

Maybe he should leave his mic unmuted permanently and just see what other funny moments could crop up.