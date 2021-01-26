NICKMERCS’ Krig 6 Warzone loadout could be secret powerhouse

With the exception of the now-nerfed DMR, Black Ops Cold War weapons have not made much of an impact on the Warzone meta, but NICKMERCS thinks the Krig 6 assault rifle could be a viable choice to run.

With the DMR nerf, players have been struggling to find the next big weapon in Warzone — which is probably a good thing, especially with how much hate the DMR received.

Many players have seen themselves returning to the likes of the CR-56 AMAX, Kilo 141 or the Grau, as more familiar Modern Warfare weapons, but the BOCW guns could be very much viable in the current meta.

In BOCW, the Krig is one of the main assault rifles due to its top accuracy and range, as well as decent fire rate, making it formidable at most ranges — and this could be reflected in Verdansk, too.

While everyone’s trying out weapons new and old, Nick thinks he’s stumbled on a weapon that could actually be usable in Warzone.

Although it’s not shredding opponents like the DMR did, this Krig 6 loadout packs a punch and seems to be fairly level with the other top ARs.

Here’s how Nick builds out his Krig for maximum impact in Verdansk:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.7” Takedown

19.7” Takedown Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Skip to 1:48 to see loadout

You can see in his gameplay that the Krig 6 is a very respectable gun, especially at medium ranges. It might not do serious damage from longer ranges, but you should be opting for a sniper of some sort to take those fights.

Nick got himself 17 kills before finding himself dead, beamed by none other than a Krig 6, which proved so powerful that Nick was sure the opponent had Stopping Power rounds.

So, give this gun a whirl — you might just be surprised by how much you enjoy it.