NICKMERCS’ Krig 6 Warzone loadout could be secret powerhouse

Published: 26/Jan/2021 13:03

by Jacob Hale
nickmercs krig 6 loadout warzone
FaZe Clan / Activision

With the exception of the now-nerfed DMR, Black Ops Cold War weapons have not made much of an impact on the Warzone meta, but NICKMERCS thinks the Krig 6 assault rifle could be a viable choice to run.

With the DMR nerf, players have been struggling to find the next big weapon in Warzone — which is probably a good thing, especially with how much hate the DMR received.

Many players have seen themselves returning to the likes of the CR-56 AMAX, Kilo 141 or the Grau, as more familiar Modern Warfare weapons, but the BOCW guns could be very much viable in the current meta.

In BOCW, the Krig is one of the main assault rifles due to its top accuracy and range, as well as decent fire rate, making it formidable at most ranges — and this could be reflected in Verdansk, too.

black ops cold war warzone krig 6
Activision
The Krig 6 is a top AR in Black Ops Cold War.

While everyone’s trying out weapons new and old, Nick thinks he’s stumbled on a weapon that could actually be usable in Warzone.

Although it’s not shredding opponents like the DMR did, this Krig 6 loadout packs a punch and seems to be fairly level with the other top ARs.

Here’s how Nick builds out his Krig for maximum impact in Verdansk:

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Skip to 1:48 to see loadout

You can see in his gameplay that the Krig 6 is a very respectable gun, especially at medium ranges. It might not do serious damage from longer ranges, but you should be opting for a sniper of some sort to take those fights.

Nick got himself 17 kills before finding himself dead, beamed by none other than a Krig 6, which proved so powerful that Nick was sure the opponent had Stopping Power rounds.

So, give this gun a whirl — you might just be surprised by how much you enjoy it.

Warzone streamer devises genius way to counter enemies using the stim glitch

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:42

by Connor Bennett
call of duty warzone stim glitch kills
Activision

Some Call of Duty Warzone players have got a pretty unique trick that perfectly counters the annoying stim glitch, but some fans aren’t entirely sure about it.

Warzone has cemented itself as one of, if not the premier battle royale games around. However, it’s still got plenty of issues that annoy players. 

Since the move to integrate Black Ops Cold War happened, players have complained about broken weapons, the layout of the new Gulag, the return of the invisible player bug, as well as the infinite stim glitch.

The last one is a pretty big bug, given that players are able to stand pretty much anywhere in the gas and win thanks to having an unlimited stim. Some players though, have got their own spin on things. 

stimshot in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Stim Shot returned in Black Ops Cold War, working in the same way as Modern Warfare and Warzone.

It comes from Twitch streamer opmarked and his group of teammates, who figured out the exact cost needed to buy enough Munitions Boxes from the buy station to survive until the end. It’s $100,000 if you want to know. 

By buying enough boxes, his team was able to continuously juggle them outside the zone so that they didn’t despawn. Placing one down when he needed a stim boost, the streamer simply had to juggle them afterwards to keep it going. 

Though he was well outside the circle, he was able to keep stimming – just like the stim glitch users would – in order to win the game.

The Legit Stim Play from CODWarzone

While many players praised the ingenuity of the tactic, some weren’t fully convinced. “I still find it ridiculous that it’s possible to win like this,” commented one. 

“No, this is just as bad as the stim glitch,” said another, while a third player added: “I would still ban him for exploiting.”

The streamer’s tactic is a legal one, of course, you’ve got to pull off at least 10 contracts – including the Most Wanted – and grab a few kills to even get close to enough money.

Though, it does highlight that there are different ways to stim glitch rather than just the one some players use now. So, it might prompt the developers to make a change moving forward. 