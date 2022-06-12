NICKMERCS explains why Warzone 2 would be better with Advanced Warfare feature

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained why he thinks Warzone would be better with a futuristic-style Call of Duty consisting of Exo suits rather than the usual formula.

NICKMERCS was one of the prominent faces of Warzone during its height as the most popular battle royale. However, as the game began to be plagued with cheaters in almost every lobby, many of the top streamers slowly shifted away from Verdansk.

While some moved on from the battle royale genre entirely, many made their way over to Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends as their main game to stream – including Nick. While it’s been quite some time since he’s put his hours into Warzone, the popular streamer previously confirmed he would be making a return to the game with the release of Warzone 2.

Advertisement

However, in a recent YouTube video, the streaming star explained how he believes a futuristic Warzone, inspired by Call of Duty titles such as Black Ops 3 and Advanced Warfare consisting of Exo suits would be much better for the game.

In his June 11 video, the FaZe Clan member was asked for his thoughts on the new Modern Warfare 2 trailer by his teammate. “I mean listen, if they f**k it up, they’re just awful,” said the streaming star. “It’s so easy not to f**k it up. It was already great, how can you f**k up something that was already great.

Advertisement

“The trailer was f**king lit. It has all the characters, lit a** graphics, it’s gonna be good,” he added. “It’s got to be good, they can’t f**k this up man. They f**k it up I don’t know what to tell them.”

NICKMERCS continued, adding that he believes a battle royale with a futuristic style would be big. “Black Ops 3 was lit, Advanced Warfare was lit, if they can make a battle royale around that kind of style, it would be really big,” he said. “That would be lit right, with an Advanced Warfare Exo suit?”

Advertisement

Timestamp at 0:08

While the Twitch streamer believes moving towards a futuristic style is the way to go, it’s worth noting that the last time the Call of Duty developing studios created a game set in the future, fans pleaded for them to head back to boots on the ground.

Who knows if he’ll ever get his wish.