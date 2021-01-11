 NICKMERCS explains why the MAC-10 “sadly" could be getting nerfed - Dexerto
NICKMERCS explains why the MAC-10 “sadly” could be getting nerfed

Published: 11/Jan/2021 16:56

by James Busby
MAC-10
NICKMERCS / Activision

NICKMERCS

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the MAC-10 will get another nerf in Warzone’s next update. Find out what the ever-popular streamer had to say. 

Warzone’s MAC-10 has been wreaking havoc in Warzone since the gun released as part of the Season 1 update. Even after receiving a nerf to the gun’s headshot multiplier, the MAC-10 continues to dominate the competition. The pint-sized SMG boasts a blisteringly fast rate of fire, fantastic mobility, and great hip-fire accuracy. As a result, the majority of Warzone players have gravitated towards using the MAC-10. 

To make matters even worse, Warzone players have found that the MAC-10 Gallantry Blueprint increases the gun’s damage even further. It’s certainly not hard to see why this SMG continues to remain at the top of the meta rankings. However, Call of Duty streamer NICKMERCS believes the MAC-10’s days of domination are almost over.

Another MAC-10 nerf could be on the way

Warzone gunsmith
Activision / Treyarch
The MAC-10 has quickly emerged as the strongest SMG in Warzone.

The MAC-10 is currently the most powerful SMG in Warzone, beating both the MP5 and MP7. If you’re not running a close-quarters class with this gun, then chances are you’ll be beaten by someone who does utilize it. It’s this potency that has led to the MAC-10 receiving a small tweak to its headshot multiplier. 

Of course, this has done little to its competitive viability and NICKMERCS thinks this is only the very beginning of the MAC-10 nerf saga. “The MAC-10 is one of the most enjoyable guns I’ve played with in Warzone. It gives me that Skorpion Black Ops 2 vibe, man, I just love this weapon.” 

This same sentiment will likely ring true for a lot of Warzone players who prefer to aggressively push their enemies and seek out close-quarters fights. However, there’s no denying how absurdly broken the MAC-10 is. After all, this gun is capable of downing a target in mere seconds. 

As a result, Nick believes the MAC-10 will be joining the DMR 14 in the next round of nerfs. “Sadly, the MAC-10 was a part of that first nerf, which sadly means the MAC-10 is probably going to be a part of the second nerf.”

Usually, when a gun continues to overperform after receiving a nerf, Activision invariably ramps up the pressure. This often results in the targeted weapon dropping off the competitive ladder. “If history tells us anything, that’s how it works,” says Nick. 

“I’m going to be honest, the DMR I’m totally cool with. But the MAC-10, I’m definitely going to be sad about.” For many Warzone players, the MAC-10 was the first SMG that offered something different outside of the usual MP5 loadouts we’ve seen dominate the game since Warzone release. 

Time will soon tell just how detrimental a possible MAC-10 nerf will be, but for now, this punch SMG continues to be a top pick.

Call of Duty

Best MP5 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 11/Jan/2021 14:05 Updated: 11/Jan/2021 14:07

by James Busby
MP5
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 integration has finally launched in Warzone, bringing with it plenty of new and exciting content. However, the MP5 still remains a popular pick. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MP5 loadout in Warzone. 

Despite receiving a significant nerf in Black Ops Cold War, the Treyarch variant is still an incredibly strong SMG. The MP5 dominated both the casual and competitive CoD scene in both Cold War and Modern Warfare, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this gun maintains its top spot.

After all, the MP5 still has one of the fastest ADS speeds, a rate of fire, and close-quarter damage in the game. 

Whether you’re looking to run and gun your way to victory or just after an SMG that can shred through your foes, the MP5 is still a decent pick. In order to help you get the most out of Black Ops Cold War’s MP5 in Warzone, we’ve put together the following loadout. 

Best MP5 loadout for Warzone

MP5 Warzone
Activision / Treyarch
The MP5 is still one of the best SMGs in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 9.5″ Reinforced Heavy
  • Grip: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum
  • Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

This MP5 loadout is all about boosting the gun’s accuracy, mobility, and control. It may not deal much damage in mid to long-range engagements, but it absolutely shreds when used in close-quarter firefights. 

The Agency Suppressor increases the weapons range while hiding you from the minimap, and equipping the 9.5″ Reinforced Heavy barrel increases versatility. This pushed the MP5’s range further by giving it higher bullet velocity and increasing damage.

When you combine this with the Field Agent Grip, you have an SMG that is laser-like in its accuracy. In fact, the gun barely moves when fired. This is particularly useful as it enables you to utilize the added bullet velocity granted from the 9.5” Reinforced Heavy.

No recoil management is needed, so simply hold down the trigger and let the bullets fly. 

mp5 black ops cold war
Activision / Treyarch
Our MP5 loadout is particularly potent in close-quarter fights.

The 40 Rnd Drum offers plenty of ammunition without lowering the MP5’s ADS time, while the Airborne Elastic Wrap rear grip allows you to quickly ADS, also helping with flinch resistance.

This is very important if you wish to land those precise shots when in either of Warzone’s maps.

Be sure to give this MP5 loadout a go and follow @DexertoIntel for all the latest Warzone updates.