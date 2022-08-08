NICKMERCS explains why Scump is the greatest CoD player ever

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has been the face of professional Call of Duty ever since making his debut in 2011 — and NICKMERCS believes that Scump is the greatest CoD player of all time.

Scump broke onto the scene during Black Ops with Quantic LeveraGe, and at the start of Modern Warfare 3, he joined OpTic. That OpTic team became a dynasty, and Scump won 31 major tournaments across multiple titles.

The video game icon won CoD Champs in 2017 and looked to add another feather to his illustrious cap in 2022 after a turbulent CDL season with OpTic.

LA Thieves’ Drazah & Kenny labeled OpTic Texas, the CDL’s most “overrated” team, ahead of Champs. LA swept OpTic at CDL Champs 2022 and took down the reigning World Champion Atlanta FaZe in the Grand Finals.

After losing 3-0 to LA, Texas swept the New York Subliners before the up-and-coming Seattle Surge ended OpTic’s season in the next round.

Despite OpTic’s shortcomings, NICKMERCS still believes Scump is the king of CoD.

Envy / OpTic Scump is one of the greats of esports.

NICKMERCS calls Scump the GOAT of CoD

During NICKMERC’S August 8 stream, he discussed CDL and the best CoD player of all time,

When talking about Scump’s legacy, NICKMERCS claimed, “I don’t know if anyone compares to Scump, at least in the Call of Duty scene. He has got to be far and away the GOAT in my opinion.”

The streamer also included Crimsix, Clayster, and Crowder in the GOAT conversation. Crimsix has the most Major wins, 37, and is a three-time world champion. Clayster is also a three-time world champion and has 19 major wins under his belt.

Crowder is FaZe’s head coach. He won a World Championship in 2015 with Denial Esports and coached FaZe to a 2021 World Championship.

Scump’s future remains uncertain for competing in Modern Warfare 2. After CDL Champs 2022, he tweeted, “This was hands down the hardest year as a competitor I’ve ever had. Think I aged five years with how stressed I was.”