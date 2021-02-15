NICKMERCS explains how Warzone Season 2 teasers could lead to a new map

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained why recent Zombie teasers in Warzone could be leading us to an entirely new map once Season 2 arrives.

For the past 13 months Verdansk has been the sole map for the standard Warzone experience. While Rebirth Island arrived in December, it provided a much smaller battlefield for a completely different playlist.

At long last, the next proper map for the Call of Duty battle royale could be fast approaching, according to popular content creator NICKMERCS. With Season 2 on the horizon, the FaZe Clan member has explained why now might be the perfect time to introduce a new stage.

As teasers begin flooding the map, it’s clear that Zombies will play a large role in the future of Warzone. From bizarre machines to a change in the weather, here’s what NICKMERCS believes it’s all pointing towards.

The entire Warzone community is “on the same page” when it comes to one thing, according to the Warzone star. “Everyone’s hoping this is gonna be a new map and an in-game event.”

Leaks have hinted that March is the likely release for a major Warzone update, aligning with the Season 2 update. With teasers now appearing in-game, these reports have more weight to them than ever before.

Though in order to get to a new map, something dramatic could be in store. Months of leaks and easter eggs have suggested that a nuclear event could be on the way. “There’s always a conversation about a big nuke hitting the map,” NICKMERCS explained. What better reason to nuke Verdansk than Zombies?

“Maybe this means we’re going to see zombies in the future,” he said. “Zombies takeover, we drop the nuke, blow up the map, and we go somewhere else.”

This theory certainly makes sense and with various reports of new Zombie modes as well, everything appears to be aligned for a major Season 2 shakeup.

Will Verdansk be gone forever? What will the new map look like? How different will Warzone be in Year 2? These are all questions we should have answers for over the coming weeks. Keep your eyes peeled for new teasers in Warzone soon.