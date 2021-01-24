NICKMERCS creates deadly RAM-7 Warzone loadout for all ranges - Dexerto

Twitch and YouTube star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has shown off his pretty interesting Ram-7 loadout for Warzone as players have started experimenting with different weapons.

Ever since Warzone released, players have constantly fiddled around with their loadouts to try and get something that works for their playstyle but also keeps up with the ever-changing meta.

With the switch to Black Ops Cold War, the meta has somewhat shifted away from the original weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but some players have been going back to them – especially in terms of the assault rifles.

We’ve seen new classes for the M4, the Kilo 141, as well as Amax CR-56, but now NICKMERCS has been trying out the Ram-7 again, and he’s got a pretty spicy class.

As Nick notes, the Ram-7 was, at one point, the strongest assault rifle in Warzone but updates saw it displaced by others. Yet, it’s still pretty nice in terms of the damage it deals and not being incredibly slow to carry.

“It’s a very, very strong assault rifle, but it’s kind of hard to control the recoil at distance,” Nick said. “I’ll be honest man, I had never used the Ram-7 ironsight in Warzone… this things slaps.”

With his setup, Nick has boosted the accuracy, range, and control somewhat, but the mobility does take a hit.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : FSS Ranger

Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

Ammo : 50-round mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Now, whether or not the weapon will displace some others and cement its place in the meta is anyone guess. However, it’s still not as quick as weapons like the FFAR and Mac-10, so it might take another round of nerfs and buffs to really get the Ram-7 up there.

Yet, Nick’s setup is a pretty nice close to mid-range setup, and worth messing around with if you’re looking for something new.