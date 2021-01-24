NICKMERCS creates deadly RAM-7 Warzone loadout for all ranges - Dexerto

Twitch and YouTube star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has shown off his pretty interesting Ram-7 loadout for Warzone as players have started experimenting with different weapons.
Ever since Warzone released, players have constantly fiddled around with their loadouts to try and get something that works for their playstyle but also keeps up with the ever-changing meta.
With the switch to Black Ops Cold War, the meta has somewhat shifted away from the original weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but some players have been going back to them – especially in terms of the assault rifles.
We’ve seen new classes for the M4, the Kilo 141, as well as Amax CR-56, but now NICKMERCS has been trying out the Ram-7 again, and he’s got a pretty spicy class.
The RAM-7 can be tough to control without the right attachments.
As Nick notes, the Ram-7 was, at one point, the strongest assault rifle in Warzone but updates saw it displaced by others. Yet, it’s still pretty nice in terms of the damage it deals and not being incredibly slow to carry.
“It’s a very, very strong assault rifle, but it’s kind of hard to control the recoil at distance,” Nick said. “I’ll be honest man, I had never used the Ram-7 ironsight in Warzone… this things slaps.”
With his setup, Nick has boosted the accuracy, range, and control somewhat, but the mobility does take a hit.
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: FSS Ranger
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammo: 50-round mags
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Now, whether or not the weapon will displace some others and cement its place in the meta is anyone guess. However, it’s still not as quick as weapons like the FFAR and Mac-10, so it might take another round of nerfs and buffs to really get the Ram-7 up there.
With Call of Duty: Warzone’s first year being an unmitigated success, many fans are curious about when a new map is coming. Here’s everything we know so far about a new battle royale map, potential release date, and how it will interact with Black Ops Cold War.
When Rebirth Island released in Warzone, it’s probably fair to say that some players were slightly disappointed. The map, which is based on the ‘Rebirth’ mission from the original Black Ops, was never intended to be a major new battle royale map, but it still left some players feeling slightly under-changed. A big map, the size of Verdansk (or slightly larger if recent rumors are to be believed), is expected to come later.
Rumors have already been swirling about another new Warzone setting, despite Rebirth Island only just launching with Season One in mid-December. That update also saw Black Ops Cold War integrated into Warzone, but that’s far from the end of BOCW’s influence in Warzone.
The Rebirth Island map provides players with a chaotic and fast-paced gameplay experience.
Ural Mountains Warzone Map
The most prominent rumor surrounding a future Warzone map is that it will take major influence from Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps.
The current maps in Treyarch’s new mode are Alpine, Ruka and Sanatorium, all set in the Ural Mountains in Russia. Ruka has the code name ‘wz_forest’ in the game’s files, while Alpine’s is ‘wz_ski_slopes’. Similarly, fans have noticed that Sanatorium is down as ‘wz_sanatorium’ in the game’s files.
As a 40-player game mode, the maps in FTDB are considerably bigger than a standard 6v6 map. Speculation suggests they would fit together as different POIs in a larger battle royale map. According to current speculation, Sanatorium would be in the south-west, Alpine the south-east and Ruka at the heart of it.
This new map would therefore be an easy transition. Fireteam already uses several of Warzone’s mechanics, like parachuting, down-but-not-out states, pings, armor and looting.
Ruka is set in the Ural Mountains, a real-life mountain range in modern Russia.
Given the links with Black Ops Cold War, we could well see even more of a crossover between the battle royale and the 2020 CoD installment. More weapons will make the switch as Treyarch add them, with scorestreaks and vehicles also possible.
Fireteam maps have vehicles like the T-72 Tanks, Dirt Bikes, Buggies, Snowmobiles and Helicopters, some of which are already available in Warzone. Rumors also state that, like Black Ops 4’s Blackout battle royale, there will be water traversable by boats.
Finally, there are suggestions that some historic CoD maps could feature as POIs. Summit and WMD, for example, are both set in the Ural Mountains. In fact, WMD is set on Mount Yamantau, a mountain specifically name-checked in a recent Rebirth Island easter-egg document. Some fans have taken this as a hint of WMD’s future return.
WMD has already been remastered once – featuring in Black Ops 4.
Warzone new map release date
At the time of writing, these details remain strictly rumors, with the potential implementation of a Ural Mountains map still some way off. Leaks and rumors have hinted at a March 2021 release date, which would coincide with Warzone’s one year anniversary.
It’s possible that Treyarch are delaying it until new maps (which would form vital POIs of a Warzone map) have been released in Black Ops Cold War. As previously mentioned, Fireteam players can drop into Sanatorium now.
Warzone players, on the other hand, can look forward to whatever Raven Software have in store. Even if these rumors aren’t spot on, it looks like we’re building to something big.
What about Verdansk?
Downtown Verdansk – one of the most popular areas in Warzone.
So far, Warzone has simply focused on updates to the current map, Verdansk, rather than adding any completely new maps (Rebirth Island notwithstanding).
It’s unknown whether more map changes are planned for Verdansk, but with so much lore and interesting new areas added in Season 1, we’d expect there still to be more planned.