NICKMERCS creates powerful new LC10 Warzone Season 3 loadout - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his new LC10 SMG loadout, which shreds players in close-quarters firefights.

While the MP5 and MAC-10 still reign supreme in Warzone Season 3, the game’s meta is in a great place right now. In fact, the recent weapon balance patch has enabled some lesser-known guns to shine. The LC10 may look relatively unimposing when compared to the popular SMG loadouts, but it is still capable of dishing out some pretty decent damage. This is particularly true when you utilize NICKMERCS’ LC10 loadout.

Coming packed with great handling, high mobility, and a fast rate of fire, the LC10 continues to be one of the most underrated SMGs in Warzone. The LC10 may not take the top SMG spot, but it is still capable of delivering some game-winning kills provided you kit it out with the right attachments.

Advertisement

NICKMERCS LC10 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.9” Task Force

Stock: No Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Nick’s LC10 build features a few noticeable differences to our own loadout. The Call of Duty content creator has kitted his LC10 out with attachments that focus on making the gun as quick and reactive as possible. This makes it exceptionally fast when aiming down sights and running around Verdansk.

Read More: HusKerrs explains his beef with NICKMERCS over Warzone

First up, is the Agency Suppressor and 13.9” Task Force barrel. Both of these attachments are must-picks as they conceal your shots, minimize vertical recoil, increase damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed.

The No Stock has been used to help with the gun’s Sprint to Fire time. While it may minimize the LC10’s hipfire accuracy, the ability to begin firing that much quicker is massive – particularly in those run and gun situations. If that wasn’t enough, the Serpent Wrap also speeds up your ADS time.

Advertisement

Read More: NICKMERCS picks underrated SMG that will dominate Warzone

Lastly, the STANAG 55 Rnd Mags ensures you have plenty of ammunition to take down even the most well-armored foes. It will also help minimize any frustrations that come from constantly reloading.

Whether the LC10 will see a rise in popularity going into Season 4 remains to be seen, but NICKMERCS’ loadout certainly sets a good example.