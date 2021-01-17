 NICKMERCS creates powerful FFAR Warzone loadout after Cold War nerfs - Dexerto
NICKMERCS creates powerful FFAR Warzone loadout after Cold War nerfs

Published: 17/Jan/2021 14:29

by Connor Bennett
NICKMERCS and the FFAR in Warzone
Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has got an interesting FFAR loadout for Call of Duty Warzone following the recent nerfs to the DMR and other weapons. 

The meta in Warzone is constantly evolving as Call of Duty fans try and get a leg up on their opposition in any way shape or form. 

Since the launch of Black Ops Cold War, it’s been all about the DMR, Diamatti’s, and MAC-10, but recent nerfs have got players searching for different choices. Some have gone back to the Modern Warfare weapons – the M4, AMAX, and Kilo-141, for example – while others have tried to find answers in Cold War.

The FFAR, which resembles the FAMAS from years past, has been the answer for some. It’s even got NICKMERCS trying it out and dropping a pretty nice loadout.

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
The FFAR has become of the best guns in Warzone.

The FaZe Clan member unveiled the loadout he’s been using in his January 16 video, noting that, even though its an assault rifle, it might make some of the SMGs obsolete. 

“However, I do think this FFAR could replace a lot of the SMGs,” Nick said. “I think the overall kit is a pretty good kit, and if you want to have some fun, this is a great class to do that.”

The accuracy does take a slight knock in Nick’s setup, however, the FFAR does get a nice little boost to both the range and mobility. It’s not exactly going to be a sniper or a KAR, but for what it is, it’s certainly nice and up there with some of the best weapons around right now. 

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 21.2” Ranger
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammo: Salvo 50 round fast mag
  • Stock: Raider Stock

The YouTuber does note, though, that it’s probably not going to be a class you see streamers running in tournaments. But, for a bit of fun and racking up kills, it’s certainly a nice change of pace. 

Plus, when the time comes and Raven rolls out a few more nerfs, everyone will be searching for the next best thing, and the FFAR should be up there. So, you may as well get used to it, if you’re not already.

FormaL trash talks CoD players who bet $1k on Black Ops Cold War match

Published: 17/Jan/2021 11:08

by Joe Craven
FormaL next to BOCW image
OpTic Chicago’s Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper hilariously trash-talked some amateur Black Ops Cold War players in a 3v3 match, which somehow ended with $1,000 on the line. Thankfully for the 2017 World Champion, he, Scump and Dashy came out on the winning side. 

The OpTic Chicago roster coming into the 2021 Call of Duty League season is one of the scariest in the world of esports. The King – better known as Scump – is joined by fellow World Champion and ex-OpTic Gaming teammate FormaL, with young starlets Envoy and Dashy rounding out the team.

It came as much of a shock, then, when Dashy, FormaL and Scump found themselves up against an over-confident opponent, who decided to trash talk the Infinite Warfare World Champion.

As you can imagine, FormaL didn’t take the criticism sitting down, and hilariously wagered his opponents $1,000 on the 3v3 match of Black Ops Cold War.

OpTic Gaming winning tournament back in Black Ops III
Scump and FormaL made up half of CoD’s best ever roster.

“Yo, you shut the f**k up,” he said, much to the amusement of Scump and Dashy. “Shut the f**k up. You shut the f**k up. Look at our levels and look at you guys. Look at our levels. You wanna bet a thousand bucks on this match?”

Much to the delight of the watching Scump, their opponents hilariously suggested upping the wager from $1,000 to $1,000,000. It’s fair to say that was never going to happen, but the $1,000 wager seemed to stick.

“I just put a thousand bucks on this match,” FormaL said. “[It was with] Unemployment. So he really needs this.”

The match went about how fans would have expected, with Formal, Scump and Dashy running out fairly comfortable winners. While Scump and Dashy used snipers, FormaL had his hands on an AK-74u, and finished the game with a jaw-dropping 7,100 damage.

He made his feelings known at the end of the game too, obnoxiously shouting through the microphone as the Play of the Game showed a nice 5-piece. As you can imagine, Scump collapsed into laughter, calling his T2P duo an “idiot.”

We can’t confirm whether the $1,000 wager was actually paid, but it’s one of the funniest stream moments we’ve seen in a long time.

Fans will be hoping that OpTic Chicago can take their confidence and winning habits into the CDL when it kicks off on January 23.