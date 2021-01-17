NICKMERCS creates powerful FFAR Warzone loadout after Cold War nerfs - Dexerto

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has got an interesting FFAR loadout for Call of Duty Warzone following the recent nerfs to the DMR and other weapons.

The meta in Warzone is constantly evolving as Call of Duty fans try and get a leg up on their opposition in any way shape or form.

Since the launch of Black Ops Cold War, it’s been all about the DMR, Diamatti’s, and MAC-10, but recent nerfs have got players searching for different choices. Some have gone back to the Modern Warfare weapons – the M4, AMAX, and Kilo-141, for example – while others have tried to find answers in Cold War.

The FFAR, which resembles the FAMAS from years past, has been the answer for some. It’s even got NICKMERCS trying it out and dropping a pretty nice loadout.

The FaZe Clan member unveiled the loadout he’s been using in his January 16 video, noting that, even though its an assault rifle, it might make some of the SMGs obsolete.

“However, I do think this FFAR could replace a lot of the SMGs,” Nick said. “I think the overall kit is a pretty good kit, and if you want to have some fun, this is a great class to do that.”

The accuracy does take a slight knock in Nick’s setup, however, the FFAR does get a nice little boost to both the range and mobility. It’s not exactly going to be a sniper or a KAR, but for what it is, it’s certainly nice and up there with some of the best weapons around right now.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 21.2” Ranger

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Ammo: Salvo 50 round fast mag

Stock: Raider Stock

The YouTuber does note, though, that it’s probably not going to be a class you see streamers running in tournaments. But, for a bit of fun and racking up kills, it’s certainly a nice change of pace.

Plus, when the time comes and Raven rolls out a few more nerfs, everyone will be searching for the next best thing, and the FFAR should be up there. So, you may as well get used to it, if you’re not already.