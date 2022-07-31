NICKMERCS claims Warzone should stick to MW meta: “These new guns are sh*t”

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has come back to streaming Warzone regularly and he’s got some opinions on the new weapon meta and how Modern Warfare guns fit into the equation.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded arrived on July 27 and the weapon meta took a big turn as a result.

Some guns that stood as reigning champs entering into Season 4 have now taken a big hit and are being replaced by the much older Modern Warfare options thanks to a targeted push by the devs.

While it’s still early days yet, streamers like Kolcheff seem to be taking to the change in a major way.

Nickmercs thinks Warzone is at its best with Modern Warfare weapons leading the way

In a July 28 video on his channel, Nick and fellow streamers Cloakzy and TimTheTatman were discussing the state of Warzone’s meta after the Season 4 Reloaded update.

When he asked his friends what guns they were using after the lengthy list of buffs arrived, they explained that NZ-41 has taken a backseat to the classic Kilo-141 loadout that dominated back on Verdansk, and Tim mentioned that it was his favorite Warzone meta ever.

Nick also backed that statement up by saying that the Kilo, Grau, and Bruen days of Warzone were “f***ing lit” and agreeing with Cloakzy who suggested that the game is the most fun when the original Modern Warfare weapons are the meta choices.

Tim also mentioned that it’s not just the Kilo that feels good after the update, but all of the MW weapons in the patch notes: “They buffed the hell out of them…”

There’s still enough time for a big shakeup but the Kilo does seem to be the weapon that’s going to lead the way through much of S4 Reloaded.