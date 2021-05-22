NICKMERCS claims buffed Swiss K31 loadout beats Kar98k as best Warzone sniper - Dexerto

Warzone’s Season 3 Reloaded update introduced plenty of balancing changes, and content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has discovered a buffed Swiss K31 loadout that he believes can replace the Kar98k as the BR’s best sniper.

The mid-season update for Call of Duty: Warzone — otherwise known as Season 3 Reloaded — introduced a literal flood of new content into Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

In addition to map changes and new weapons, the content drop also included another sizeable balancing pass from Raven Software, including some highly anticipated changes to sniper rifles and their functionality.

Several snipers received notable buffs in the patch, including the previously underwhelming Swiss K31. Now, powerhouse Warzone streamer NICKMERCS has shared a new Swiss K31 loadout that he believes will replace the (formerly) undisputed king of sniper rifles in Verdansk.

NICKMERCS’ Swiss K31 Warzone loadout

Here’s a breakdown of NICKMERCS’ new Swiss K31 class that he believes can dethrone the Kar98k:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9″ Combat Recon

24.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The streamer’s loadout includes attachments that further buff the sniper’s damage output, range, ADS speed and overall movement quickness. The GRU Suppressor improves a host of weapon stats, in particular bullet velocity and damage range.

The 24.9″ Combat Recon barrel further boosts the gun’s bullet velocity, helping to make sure you can hit all of your long-range shots with a sniper at the precise moment you mean to — a critical piece of being an effective sniper at long distances.

The other attachments in Kolcheff’s loadout all help to improve your ADS speed and mobility. Both the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight and Serpent Wrap cut down the time it takes to ADS with the weapon, making sure you can zoom in and engage at a moment’s notice.

Finally, the Bruiser Grip helps to improve your overall movement speed, making sure you can quickly sprint between cover or quickly escape from a lopsided sniper duel, or if an opponent gets the drop on you at close range and forces you to reposition.

It seems NICKMERCS has found a weapon that could finally break the Kar98k’s grip on the sniper meta. While your trusty Kar won’t fail you anytime soon, it’s definitely worth taking the Swiss K31 out for a spin to see what all the hype is about after the Season 3 Reloaded update.