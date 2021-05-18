NICKMERCS blasts Warzone's "accidental" pay to win blueprints over OP XM4 - Dexerto

Warzone star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes that Raven Software have got to stop ‘accidentally’ releasing pay-to-win blueprints after the Great Pacific loadout has taken over the battle royale.

Just like every other multiplayer game these days, Warzone has an item shop where players can get their hands on a whole host of new cosmetics, be it for weapons, characters, or vehicles.

Over time, however, some of these items have been perceived as “pay to win” because they offer more than just a cosmetic. Blueprints for the Mac-10 and snipers have given players a stats advantage, as they’ve been better than the base in-game weapon.

Recently, the Great Pacific blueprint for the XM4 has created a stir as it has a boost stats and a deadly fire rate that mows down enemies with ease, and NICKMERCS wants this to change.

NICKMERCS on Warzone’s “pay to win” Great Pacific blueprint

In his May 17 video, the FaZe Clan star admitted that these broken blueprints are great content providers for YouTubers and streamers, but they are ultimately wrong and need to change.

“There’s a lot of people that think the blueprint should be taken out of the game. Me? Conceptually, this is jacked up. I don’t think they should be doing the pay to win stuff, where you buy certain blueprints and you get stats on that,” Nick said.

“They’ve (Raven) done it before with the Mac-10. Every time they do it, they say it’s ‘an accident’ and I mean, alright, I’m not up there making it, I don’t know how they make this stuff. I ain’t up there doing it, so I don’t want to rag on them too hard.”

Nick noted that ultimately its “not a good idea” to have pay to win content, but people are going to take advantage of it regardless.

It remains to be seen if the calls for a change, either to the weapon or the blueprints system as a whole, will be heard.