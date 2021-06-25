NICKMERCS argues Warzone benefits from OP guns like MG 82

Warzone has had its fair share of incredibly overpowered weapons in the last year and while they usually cause outrage, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes they can actually be good for the game.

In the last year, since Warzone first launched, a handful of overpowered weapons have slipped through the cracks and led to players being incredibly frustrated.

The ridiculous DMR ‘meta’ is still talked about to this day, and with the start of Season 4, it looked like a new OP weapon would take the cake – the MG 82.

The LMG shred through players upon arrival, and Raven Software acted quickly to confirm that it wouldn’t stay that way. The weapon has since been nerfed in a new update, but NICKMERCS believes the OP weapons aren’t too bad for the game at times.

Just prior to the LMG’s nerf, Nick agreed that it was the “most OP gun in the game” and a fan quickly asked if he believed that Raven thought the weapon was actually balanced on launch or if it was just something that slipped through.

“Well, I think that it’s actually good, it’s healthy, for them to add OP guns, I’m not upset with that at all,” Nick replied. “I just think that after a week of this s**t, a week and a half, that’s when they need to make an adjustment, not like (after) a month.

“I actually like them adding OP things, it spices the game up a little bit, you know what I mean.”

Timestamp of 7:47

The FaZe Clan star further noted that these weapons make the battle royale a bit more “fun” at times as things can get “boring” without something to mix things up.

Of course, as he says, they probably shouldn’t be around for too long, but a few days for everyone to enjoy something stupidly powerful isn’t the end of the world.