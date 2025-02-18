NFL Super Bowl winner DeVonta Smith responds to Warzone hacking accusations

DeVonta Smith, the star wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles who just won the Super Bowl, faced a litany of hacking accusations after he started streaming Warzone, and put out a response several hours later.

On February 9, 2025, Smith reached the pinnacle of football when he won the Super Bowl with his Eagles, including scoring a touchdown as they absolutely slammed the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 scoreline.

Off the back of a historic season for himself, Smith spent the days following the win streaming some Warzone on Rebirth Island, and he looks to be a pretty good player – perhaps a little too good, depending on who you ask.

After a mini compilation of clips from his stream were posted to X (formerly Twitter) on February 17, while many were praising him, a number of players thought it was just a little suspicious.

To the untrained eye, it may just look like a player that is simply good at the game, but a number of players, including pros, were not convinced.

“DeVonta Smith won a Super Bowl a week ago and now cheating on Warzone,” said shahmadrid on X.

Others accused him of “blatant cheating” or questioned why a superstar of this calibre would need to use hacks.

Later that evening, Smith decided to put the story to bed with another Twitch stream.

He posted saying that “If y’all think I’m cheating on COD, just join the stream tonight.”

There wasn’t much of a reaction to Smith’s stream that night, and it didn’t exactly amplify the cheating accusations, but many critics are now convinced that he’s hacking and may not be willing to budge on their beliefs.

Without Smith providing monitor cam footage or having a full-on PC inspection – and it makes no sense why he would agree to that anyway – the accusations will likely stick around for a while, as they do with many cheaters.

However, hacker hunters have been wrong on multiple occasions, and this could be one of those times. In 2022, Shifty – who we now know as one of the most dominant Warzone players in the world, including on LAN – was accused of cheating in huge tournaments, with many of his fellow pros convinced that he was not legitimate.

Now, with two World Series of Warzone championships and an Esports World Cup victory under his belt, Shifty has rebuked the allegations. Maybe DeVonta Smith just needs to become one of the best players in Warzone to prove he’s legit.