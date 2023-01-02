NFL star Tyreek Hill credits streamer JoeWo with Warzone skills

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

When Tyreek Hill is not shredding NFL defenses, you can find him in Al Mazrah putting on a show. The football star revealed where he picked up his Warzone 2 skills.

Professional athletes have been well known to dip their toes in gaming and streaming. The Boston Breach signed NFL linebacker Matt Judon as a content creator, and Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray signed with FaZe in 2021, becoming a big name in Call of Duty and streaming.

Hill has been outspoken about his obsession with video games. The NFL star has over 900 thousand subscribers on YouTube, streaming Fortnite and Madden in the past.

Article continues after ad

There are plenty of popular Warzone streamers to choose from, but Hill explained why JoeWo is one of his go-to watches for learning more about the game.

Activison Tyreek Hill is an avid video game fan.

Tyreek Hill praises JoeWo for his Warzone 2 skills

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreke Hill earned the nickname “cheetah” for his blistering speed. So it’s only fitting he would admire “movement king” Joseph ‘JoeWo’ Wohala for his Call of Duty skills.

In an interview with Jake Lucky, Tyreke Hill said he watches JoeWo “because he plays CoD and wins a lot, so I have been trying to learn his techniques and stuff.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

JoeWo shared the clip and said, “the gas from the world’s fastest man.”

Article continues after ad

Hill won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, so you can understand why he would align himself with someone who wins a lot.

People in the comment section pleaded for a collab. One commenter responded, “well, time to see this collab,” and a second user added, “now y’all gotta run duos.”

Entering the final week of the NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are in a must-win situation to clinch a playoff berth. If Miami advances to the playoffs, a collab is unlikely anytime soon, but if Hill’s season ends early, fans would love a stream with the pair.