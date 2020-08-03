New ziplines added to Warzone Season 5 to combat roof campers

Activision and Infinity Ward released a brand new trailer for Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and one thing that caught the eye of many fans was the inclusion of brand new ziplines attached to the side of tall buildings and structures on the Warzone map.

Back during Season 4's midseason update, Activision shared an image of the Stadium area in Call of Duty: Warzone that got people talking. Not only did it feature the top of the stadium open for players to go in and explore but fans also noticed a peculiar structure on the side of the building, which fans speculated was for a grappling hook.

Now, on August 3, with Season 5 is just a day or so away, a new trailer has revealed that the structure is actually a zipline, of one several that will be making their debut in Verdansk come August 5.

It is a bit hard to see, as it's only featured for a few seconds, however, you can clearly see players riding a zipline up the side of tall buildings, and not just the Stadium.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvjn6BopsV8

As of the time of writing, it's unknown the exact number of ziplines that will be featured in the game. It's easy to assume that any building that has an elevator shaft will also feature the new outdoor zipline, however, this is unconfirmed.

What we do know, however, is that the decision to add this new feature was probably made with combatting roof campers in mind. Camping on rooftops has been a major complaint from many in the fan-base since Warzone first came out, so this is definitely part of an effort to help players deal with those kinds of people.

Many of the tall structures in the game, such as Stadium and the skyscrapers in places like Downtown and Hospital, have only one or two access points, making it really easy for a team to sit up top and not really be worried about an attack.

Now, with the addition of ziplines, it'll not only be easier for players to try and sneak up on a team that's camping, but it'll also give that squad something extra to think about while up there.

That said, however, taking one up to the top of a building can be a risky proposition. For one, players will be completely exposed during their time going up the line, opening themselves up for an easy third-party death.

Secondly, the newness of the feature means it'll be on everyone's mind, at least for the first few weeks of Season 5, so most people sitting on rooftops will probably keep a close eye on the ropes so to not get ambushed.

All things considered though, the addition of ziplines will probably end up being a good decision, as it can't hurt to give players another way to access those types of points on the map, even though only time will tell how effective they'll prove to be.

Season 5 kicks off on August 5 (11 PM PT on August 4) for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.